Idaho Fish and Game attempted to rescue two bull elk from Treasureton Reservoir

Late afternoon on Sunday, December 26, Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers from the Southeast Region responded to a report of two bull elk that had broken through the ice on Treasureton Reservoir north of Preston.

Officers attempted to use a Fish and Game airboat to reach the elk with the plan to cut an open water pathway through the ice for the elk to swim ashore. Unfortunately, the rescue effort was not successful.

The elk had broken through the ice about 50 yards from shore on the other side of the reservoir from where the boat could be launched. Temperatures were below freezing and ice depths variable. This made it difficult to navigate the boat along the frozen reservoir surface.

“We were moving along on the top of the ice toward the elk, and then our boat broke through where the ice was thinner,” says District Conservation Officer, Korey Owens, of Preston. “After we maneuvered the boat back to the top of the ice, the water on the bottom of the boat froze us to the ice. We were stuck there.”

Using a chainsaw and shovels, it took two hours for the officers to break the ice and free their boat; however, conditions were simply too dangerous for their personal safety to continue the rescue effort.

Though some of the ice on Treasureton Reservoir was at least five inches thick at the time of the incident, there were places where the ice was only two to three inches thick. Idaho Fish and Game cautions the public that variable ice conditions like this are not just unsafe for wildlife, they are unsafe for people, too.