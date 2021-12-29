Visitor Spending for November 2021 Decreased 11.5 Percent from Pre-pandemic November 2019

Posted on Dec 29, 2021 in News

For Immediate Release: December 29, 2021

Visitor arrivals for November 2021 down 24.2 percent compared to November 2019

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total spending by visitors who came to the islands in November 2021 was $1.18 billion.

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawaii’s quarantine requirements for travelers, the State of Hawaii achieved record-level visitor expenditures and arrivals in 2019 and in the first two months of 2020. November 2021 visitor spending was lower compared to the $1.34 billion (-11.5%) reported for November 2019. Comparative total spending statistics for November 2020 were not available as data were from U.S. West and U.S. East visitors only. November 2020 spending data by visitors from other markets were unavailable because of limited fielding due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A total of 613,391 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands in November 2021, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. In comparison, 183,779 visitors (+233.8%) arrived by air in November 2020 and 809,076 visitors (-24.2%) arrived by air and by cruise ships in November 2019.

In November 2021, passengers arriving from out-of-state could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continued to enforce restrictions on cruise ships through a “Conditional Sail Order”, a phased approach for the resumption of passenger cruises to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 onboard.

The average daily census¹ was 190,924 visitors in November 2021, compared to 76,203 in November 2020, versus 223,746 in November 2019.

In November 2021, 409,864 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, well above the 137,452 visitors (+198.2%) in November 2020 and exceeding the November 2019 count of 375,244 visitors (+9.2%). U.S. West visitors spent $755.8 million in November 2021, compared to only $252.6 million (+199.3%) in November 2020 and exceeding the $563.8 million (+34.1%) spent in November 2019. Higher average daily visitor spending ($209 per person, +16.9%) combined with a longer length of stay (8.83 days, +5.0%) also contributed to increased U.S. West visitor expenditures compared to November 2019.

There were 156,004 visitors from the U.S. East in November 2021, compared to 40,202 visitors (+288.1%) in November 2020, and 150,386 visitors (+3.7%) in November 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $324.3 million in November 2021 compared to only $86.2 million in November 2020, versus $306.8 million (+5.7%) in November 2019. A longer length of stay (9.73 days, +5.6%) contributed to the growth in U.S. East visitor expenditures compared to November 2019.

There were 2,589 visitors from Japan in November 2021, compared to 451 visitors (+474.3%) in November 2020, versus 131,536 visitors (-98.0%) in November 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $7.0 million in November 2021 compared to $189.4 million (-96.3%) in November 2019.

In November 2021, 22,045 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 802 visitors (+2,647.9%) in November 2020, versus 50,598 visitors (-56.4%) in November 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $53.3 million in November 2021 compared to $98.3 million (-45.8%) in November 2019.

There were 22,889 visitors from All Other International Markets in November 2021. These visitors were from Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Oceania, Guam, Philippines, and Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 4,871 visitors (+369.9%) from All Other International Markets in November 2020, versus 84,783 visitors (-73.0%) in November 2019.

In November 2021, a total of 4,816 trans-Pacific flights and 1,003,431 seats served the Hawaiian Islands, compared to only 2,166 flights and 440,846 seats in November 2020, versus 4,883 flights and 1,072,805 seats in November 2019.

Year-to-date 2021

Through the first 11 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $11.34 billion. This was a 29.0 percent decline from the $15.96 billion spent through the first 11 months of 2019. Comparative year-to-date November 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available².

A total of 6,023,827 visitors (+143.7%) arrived in the first 11 months of 2021, more than double the arrival count of 2,471,683 visitors from the same period last year. Total visitor arrivals decreased 36.1 percent compared to the 9,434,232 visitors in the first 11 months of 2019.

Other Highlights:

U.S. West: In November 2021, 332,415 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 77,199 visitors came from the Mountain region. In terms of accommodations, 49.9 percent of the U.S. West visitors in November 2021 stayed in hotels, 20.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.7 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 11.0 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 4,026,938 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 1,158,901 visitors (+247.5%) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 4,176,799 visitors (-3.6%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

For the first 11 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $7.06 billion, a 12.9 percent increase from $6.25 billion in the first 11 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2021 was $192 per person, up from $174 per person (+10.2%) in the first 11 months of 2019. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping and entertainment and recreation expenses were all higher compared to the first 11 months of 2019.

U.S. East: Of the 156,004 U.S. East visitors in November 2021, the majority were from the South Atlantic (36,115 visitors), West South Central (34,408 visitors) and East North Central (31,807) regions. In terms of lodging, 58.4 percent of the U.S. East visitors in November 2021 stayed in hotels, 15.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.5 percent stayed in rental homes and 9.4 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 1,762,499 visitors from the U.S. East compared to 604,520 visitors (+191.6%) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 2,061,163 visitors (-14.5%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $3.70 billion, a decrease of 11.9 percent from $4.20 billion in the first 11 months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2021 was $207 per person, compared to $212 per person (-2.4%) in the first 11 months of 2019. Lodging expenses decreased, food and beverage, transportation and shopping expenses were higher, while entertainment and recreation expenses were similar compared to the first 11 months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 2,589 visitors in November 2021, 2,268 arrived on international flights from Japan and 321 came on domestic flights. For most of November 2021, the Japanese government required proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours for all passengers into Japan, including returning Japanese nationals. Fully vaccinated travelers were required to quarantine for 10 days. Effective November 29, 2021, the government strengthened quarantine measures in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant. Entry of non-resident foreign nationals have been suspended. Travelers permitted to enter Japan will be required to quarantine at home or in a hotel for 14 days subject to approval by the Government of Japan.

Nearly all (94.1%) visitors from Japan in November 2021 made their own travel arrangements. In terms of lodging, 57.1 percent stayed in hotels, 26.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 9.8 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 19,784 visitors from Japan compared to 287,414 visitors (-93.1%) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 1,439,570 visitors (-98.6%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $68.4 million, a 96.6 percent drop from $2.04 billion in the first 11 months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 22,045 visitors in November 2021, 19,952 visitors arrived via direct air service from Vancouver to Honolulu, Kahului, Kona and Lihue; and from Calgary to Kahului. Additionally, there were 2,093 visitors who came on domestic flights. In November 2021, all travelers to Canada, including returning Canadian residents, were required to have a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken within 72 hours before entry into Canada. Fully vaccinated travelers did not need a post-arrival test but are required to submit their travel information and proof of vaccination using ArriveCAN within 72 hours before arrival. Unvaccinated travelers must submit their travel and contact information via ArriveCAN, pass all testing requirements (pre-arrival, upon arrival/day 1 and on day 8) and must quarantine for 14 days.

Most visitors in November 2021 were independent travelers (88.7%). In terms of lodging, 38.4 percent stayed in hotels, 35.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 15.0 percent stayed in timeshares, 11.4 percent stayed in rental homes, and 7.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 49,614 visitors from Canada compared to 160,329 visitors (-69.1%) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 475,922 visitors (-89.6%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $140.8 million, a decrease of 85.2 percent from $951.9 million in the first 11 months of 2019.

Highlights from All Other International Markets:

Australia: There were 247 visitors from Australia in November 2021 who came on domestic flights. Direct flights from Australia continued to be suspended. In comparison there were 65 visitors in November 2020, versus 18,725 visitors in November 2019. On November 1, 2021, the country eased travel restrictions for returning Australian residents. Fully vaccinated individuals were no longer required to quarantine for 14 days at a designated facility at their own expense. However, effective November 29, the government reintroduced travel restrictions for individuals returning from countries where the Omicron variant was detected. Australian residents arriving from these countries were required to go into supervised quarantine for 14 days subject to jurisdictional arrangements. All arrivals from other international countries need to isolate for 72 hours and get tested as a precaution.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 877 visitors from Australia, compared to 41,335 visitors (-97.9%) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 264,789 visitors (-99.7%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

New Zealand: There were 248 visitors from New Zealand in November 2021 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct flights from New Zealand continued to be suspended. In comparison, there were 52 visitors in November 2020, versus 4,338 visitors in November 2019. In November 2021, all travelers entering New Zealand, including returning residents were required to have a COVID-19 test taken and a negative result returned within 72 hours of their flight. Most travelers, except those from a quarantine-free travel zone (Australia and the Cook Islands), arriving in New Zealand are required to go into a Managed Isolation or Quarantine (MIQ) facility for a minimum of 7 days.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 1,806 visitors from New Zealand, compared to 9,245 visitors (-80.5%) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 69,979 visitors (-97.4%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

China: There were 827 visitors from China in November 2021 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct air service from China to Hawaii was terminated in February 2020. In comparison, there were 188 visitors in November 2020, versus 4,258 visitors in November 2019. In November 2021, China stepped up travel restrictions due to increased COVID-19 cases less than 100 days before the Beijing Winter Olympics. Chinese citizens were advised not to go abroad for non-urgent and non-essential reasons. All travelers to China, including returning Chinese citizens, were required to present two negative tests — PCR and antibody tests — taken within 48 hours of travel. Passengers must show proof of vaccination at least 14 days prior to entry to China and were required to quarantine for 14 days.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 4,129 visitors from China, compared to 15,474 visitors (-73.3) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 85,102 visitors (-95.1%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Korea: There were 2,604 visitors from Korea in November 2021. Of that number, 2,228 arrived on direct flights from Korea and 376 came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 92 visitors in November 2020, versus 20,272 visitors in November 2019. In November 2021, most entrants must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Korea. Returning Korean residents can self-quarantine, while nonresidents must quarantine at designated facilities at their own expense. All travelers from high-risk countries must quarantine at government facilities.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 9,289 visitors from Korea, compared to 46,683 visitors (-80.1%) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 206,223 visitors (-95.5%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Taiwan: There were 210 visitors from Taiwan in November 2021. Of that number, 208 came on domestic flights and two visitors arrived on flights from Japan. Direct service from Taipei, Taiwan has been suspended since April 2020. In comparison there were 38 visitors in November 2020, versus 990 visitors in November 2019. All travelers to Taiwan in November 2021, including returning Taiwan nationals, were required to provide a negative PCR test within three days of departure and quarantine for 14 days in government-designated facilities at their own expenses. Individuals with recent travel history to high-risk countries must quarantine in specific group facilities and have additional PCR testing at the beginning and end of their quarantine periods.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 1,224 visitors from Taiwan, compared to 3,207 visitors (-61.8%) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 22,808 visitors (-94.6%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Europe: In November 2021, there were 3,306 visitors from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. In comparison, 331 visitors arrived in November 2020, versus 9,097 visitors who came in November 2019. In Germany, all arrivals need to present proof of vaccination, recovery, or an approved negative COVID-19 test (The PCR test taken within 72 hours or the rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours before arrival). Those who could not produce one of these documents must self-isolate. Travelers from high-risk countries must self-isolate for 10-days while those from virus variant countries must self-isolate for 14 days. In the United Kingdom, fully vaccinated U.K. nationals did not have to quarantine, but must complete a passenger locator form and take a COVID-19 PCR or antigen test two days after their arrival to the U.K. Those who were unvaccinated must take a pre-departure test, self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival and test on days two and eight of quarantine.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 11,940 visitors from Europe, compared to 21,126 visitors (-43.5%) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 127,656 visitors (-90.6%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Latin America: There were 957 visitors from Mexico, Brazil and Argentina in November 2021, compared to 239 visitors in October 2020, versus 1,272 visitors in November 2019. In November 2021, returning Argentine citizens who were fully vaccinated did not need to quarantine or get tested once they arrived in Argentina. Those who were unvaccinated were required to quarantine for seven days until they received a negative PCR test result taken on day seven. In Mexico, passengers arriving at Mexican airports were subject to health screenings including temperature checks. Those exhibiting symptoms may be subject to additional health screening and/or quarantine.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 7,739 visitors from Latin America, compared to 5,720 visitors (+35.3%) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 22,756 visitors (-66.0%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Island Highlights:

Oahu: There were 292,576 visitors to Oahu in November 2021, compared to 76,662 visitors in November 2020, versus 468,684 visitors in November 2019. Visitor spending was $531.3 million, a decrease of 17.5 percent from $644.3 million in November 2019³.

As measured by the average daily census, there were 73,692 visitors on Oahu in November 2021, compared to 28,788 visitors in November 2020, versus 100,880 visitors in November 2019.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 2,939,427 visitors to Oahu compared to 1,393,226 visitors (+111.0%) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 5,595,902 visitors (-47.5%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2021, total visitor spending of $4.95 billion was a decrease of 32.8 percent from $7.36 billion in the first 11 months of 20194.

Maui: There were 202,246 visitors to Maui in November 2021, compared to 63,748 visitors in November 2020, versus 232,330 visitors in November 2019. Visitor spending was $352.2 million, down 6.8 percent from the $377.9 million spent in November 20193.

The average daily census on Maui was 57,562 visitors in November 2021, compared to 23,734 visitors in November 2020, versus 61,437 visitors in November 2019.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 2,064,043 visitors to Maui compared to 701,430 visitors (+194.3%) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 2,784,485 visitors (-25.9%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $3.50 billion, a decrease of 24.3 percent from $4.61 billion in the first 11 months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 89,737 visitors to Kauai in November 2021, compared to 28,487 visitors in November 2020, versus 103,783 visitors in November 2019. Visitor spending was $131.0 million, a 3.6 percent decline from $135.9 million in November 20193.

The average daily census on Kauai was 24,866 visitors in November 2021, compared to 10,734 visitors in November 2020, versus 24,919 visitors in November 2019.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 711,921 visitors to Kauai compared to 326,500 visitors (+118.0%) in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 1,245,672 visitors (-42.8%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $1.22 billion, down 29.5 percent from $1.73 billion in the first 11 months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 110,509 visitors to Hawaii Island in November 2021, compared to 28,056 visitors in November 2020, versus 131,713 visitors in November 2019. Visitor spending was $157.1 million, a decrease of 2.2 percent from $160.7 million in November 2019³.

The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 33,359 visitors in November 2021, compared to 12,452 visitors in November 2020, versus 32,541 visitors in November 2019.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, there were 1,040,166 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 445,670 visitors (+133.4%) through year-to-date 2020, versus 1,585,992 visitors (-34.4%) in the first 11 months of 2019. Total visitor spending was $1.56 billion for the first 11 months of 2021, a drop of 24.0 percent from $2.05 billion in the first 11 months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii:

U.S. West: There were 4,120 scheduled flights with 822,282 seats in November 2021, compared to 1,968 flights with 387,154 seats in November 2020, versus 3,449 flights with 684,892 seats in October 2019.

In November 2021, air service resumed from Long Beach (20,034). There was new service from Ontario (5,670) and Santa Ana (3,780); and increased service from Anchorage (8,166, +542.0%), Denver (31,556, +44.8%), Las Vegas (42,819, +600.1%), Los Angeles (225,452, +159.9%), Oakland (46,501 +41.4%), Phoenix (53,635, +84.1%), Portland (29,722, +170.8%), Sacramento (23,212 +49.8%), Salt Lake City (8,436, +239.3%), San Diego (53,711, +117.3%), San Francisco (112,360, +105.6%), San Jose (54,065, +61.7%) and Seattle (103,163, +53.0%) compared to November 2020.

U.S. East: There were 387 scheduled flights with 105,037 seats in November 2021, compared to 132 flights and 34,572 seats in November 2020, versus 274 flights and 79,396 seats in November 2019.

In November 2021, air service resumed from Atlanta (7,325 seats), Boston (5,282), Minneapolis (2,637), New York (JFK) (8,062), Newark (7,868), and Washington, D.C. (856). There was new service from Austin (2,502), Charlotte (7,917) and Orlando (2,780) and increased service from Chicago (13,140, +58.4%), Dallas (38,664, +64.6%) and Houston (8,004, +187.7%).

Japan: There were 53 scheduled flights with 12,945 seats in November 2021. There was very limited air service from Japan (10 flights and 2,532 seats) in November 2020. In comparison, there were 596 scheduled flights with 161,036 seats in November 2019.

In November 2021, air service resumed from Osaka (1,112 seats) and there was increased service from Tokyo-Haneda (3,454, +299.8%) and Tokyo-Narita (8,379, +402.3%).

Canada: There were 179 scheduled flights with 41,021 seats in November 2021. There were no flights from Canada in November 2020. There were 233 scheduled flights and 46,266 seats in November 2019.

Oceania: Air service to Hawaii from Oceania has been suspended since April 2020. There were 112 scheduled flights and 33,454 seats in November 2019.

Other Asia: In November 2021, there were 24 scheduled flights with 5,952 seats from Seoul, Korea. There was one flight with 278 seats from Seoul in November 2020. In November 2019, there were 116 scheduled flights and 36,231 seats from Other Asia, with service from Seoul (26,191 seats), Shanghai (7,592), and Taipei (2,448).

Other Markets: In November 2021, there were 30 flights and 10,500 seats from Guam; and limited service from Manila (4 flights and 1,236 seats), Papeete (4 flights and 1,112 seats) and Pago Pago (2 flights and 556 seats). In November 2020, there were flights from Guam (30 flights and 10,920 seats), Manila (4 flights and 1,236 seats) and Majuro (2 flights and 332 seats). In November 2019, there was service from Apia (5 flights, 652 seats), Christmas Island (4 flights, 488 seats), Guam (30 flights, 10,920 seats), Majuro (17 flights, 2,822 seats), Manila (18 flights, 5,562 seats), Nadi (4 flights, 614 seats), Pago Pago (8 flights, 2,224 seats) and Papeete (7 flights, 1,946 seats).

In the first 11 months of 2021, there were 46,722 trans-Pacific flights and 9,646,930 seats, compared to 21,524 flights and 4,719,227 seats in the first 11 months of 2020, versus 56,102 flights and 12,366,289 seats in the first 11 months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors:

There were no cruise ship activities during the first 11 months of 2021.

In comparison, 22,913 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship and 30,185 visitors entered Hawaii on 18 out-of-state cruise ships from January to mid-March 2020, just prior to the CDC’s “No Sail Order” that was enforced from March 14 to November 1, 2020.

In the first 11 months of 2019, there were 129,542 visitors who flew to Hawaii and boarded the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship; and 143,508 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 68 out-of-state cruise ships.

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

We are pleased to see Hawaii’s tourism industry’s continued improvement in November. Visitors from the U.S. markets continued to surpass the 2019 levels with overall U.S. market recovery for the first 11 months at 102.9 percent for expenditures and 92.8 percent for arrivals. International visitor recovery was at 7.6 percent during the first 11 months of 2021 with 234,389 international visitors versus 3,064,075 international visitors during the first 11 months of 2019.

Looking forward with cautious optimism, our tourism industry is linked to how Hawaii and the world responds to omicron. Public Health is still fundamental to an improved tourism economy. The more our visitors and residents have the booster vaccination, the better opportunity we will all have to achieve economic momentum and prosperity.

Our best chance for success is for everyone to get two vaccinations and the booster shot, continue to wear a mask and exercise personal responsibility to keep everyone safe.

Statement by HTA President and CEO John De Fries:

Demand for travel to the Hawaiian Islands remains strong, as evidenced by these November numbers. While the situation with COVID continues to evolve globally, as more people continue to get vaccinated and boosted, we look forward to welcoming back our international visitors in 2022. The stabilization of the visitor industry continues, and its recovery is an important part of Hawaii’s economy that supports thousands of kamaaina families.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

2/ Comparative year-to-date November 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available, as the Departure Survey could not be conducted between April through October 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

3/ Comparative total spending statistics for November 2020 were not available as data were from U.S. visitors only. November 2020 spending data by visitors from other markets were unavailable as a result of limited fielding due to COVID-19 restrictions.

4/ Comparative year-to-date November 2020 visitor spending statistics by island were not available, as the Departure Survey could not be conducted between April through October 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

View the November 2021 tables here.

NOVEMBER 2021 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2021P 2020 % change 2021P YTD 2020 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,183.5 N/A N/A 11,339.4 N/A N/A Total by air 1,183.5 N/A N/A 11,339.4 N/A N/A U.S. Total 1,080.2 338.8 218.8 10,756.8 N/A N/A U.S. West 755.8 252.6 199.3 7,058.2 N/A N/A U.S. East 324.3 86.2 276.1 3,698.6 N/A N/A Japan 7.0 N/A N/A 68.4 N/A N/A Canada 53.3 N/A N/A 140.8 N/A N/A All Others 43.1 N/A N/A 373.4 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 11.5 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,727,717 2,286,098 150.5 57,664,089 25,724,450 124.2 Total by air 5,727,717 2,286,098 150.5 57,664,089 25,581,472 125.4 U.S. Total 5,136,222 2,159,615 137.8 54,626,248 19,271,118 183.5 U.S. West 3,618,327 1,617,663 123.7 36,751,004 12,133,776 202.9 U.S. East 1,517,895 541,953 180.1 17,875,243 7,137,343 150.4 Japan 30,686 9,335 228.7 312,994 1,700,807 -81.6 Canada 314,822 43,354 626.2 794,959 2,176,722 -63.5 All Others 245,987 73,794 233.3 1,929,889 2,432,824 -20.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 142,979 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 613,391 183,779 233.8 6,023,827 2,471,683 143.7 Total by air 613,391 183,779 233.8 6,023,827 2,441,498 146.7 U.S. Total 565,868 177,654 218.5 5,789,438 1,763,421 228.3 U.S. West 409,864 137,452 198.2 4,026,938 1,158,901 247.5 U.S. East 156,004 40,202 288.1 1,762,499 604,520 191.6 Japan 2,589 451 474.3 19,784 287,414 -93.1 Canada 22,045 802 2,647.9 49,614 160,329 -69.1 All Others 22,889 4,871 369.9 164,991 230,334 -28.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 30,185 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 190,924 76,203 150.5 172,647 76,789 124.8 Total by air 190,924 76,203 150.5 172,647 76,363 126.1 U.S. Total 171,207 71,987 137.8 163,552 57,526 184.3 U.S. West 120,611 53,922 123.7 110,033 36,220 203.8 U.S. East 50,597 18,065 180.1 53,519 21,306 151.2 Japan 1,023 311 228.7 937 5,077 -81.5 Canada 10,494 1,445 626.2 2,380 6,498 -63.4 All Others 8,200 2,460 233.3 5,778 7,262 -20.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 427 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.34 12.44 -24.9 9.57 10.41 -8.0 Total by air 9.34 12.44 -24.9 9.57 10.48 -8.6 U.S. Total 9.08 12.16 -25.3 9.44 10.93 -13.7 U.S. West 8.83 11.77 -25.0 9.13 10.47 -12.8 U.S. East 9.73 13.48 -27.8 10.14 11.81 -14.1 Japan 11.85 20.70 -42.8 15.82 5.92 167.3 Canada 14.28 54.04 -73.6 16.02 13.58 18.0 All Others 10.75 15.15 -29.1 11.70 10.56 10.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.74 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 206.6 N/A N/A 196.6 N/A N/A Total by air 206.6 N/A N/A 196.6 N/A N/A U.S. Total 210.3 156.9 34.0 196.9 N/A N/A U.S. West 208.9 156.1 33.8 192.1 N/A N/A U.S. East 213.7 159.1 34.3 206.9 N/A N/A Japan 226.7 N/A N/A 218.5 N/A N/A Canada 169.4 N/A N/A 177.1 N/A N/A All Others 175.0 N/A N/A 193.5 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 80.6 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,929.4 N/A N/A 1,882.4 N/A N/A Total by air 1,929.4 N/A N/A 1,882.4 N/A N/A U.S. Total 1,908.9 1,907.2 0.1 1,858.0 N/A N/A U.S. West 1,844.1 1,837.5 0.4 1,752.7 N/A N/A U.S. East 2,079.1 2,145.2 -3.1 2,098.5 N/A N/A Japan 2,686.1 N/A N/A 3,457.4 N/A N/A Canada 2,418.7 N/A N/A 2,837.0 N/A N/A All Others 1,880.9 N/A N/A 2,263.3 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 382.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. NA= November 2020 total spending statistics were all from U.S. West and U.S. East visitors. November year-to-date 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available, as there was no fielding between April through October 2020 due to COVID19 restrictions. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

November 2021 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2021 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2021P 2019 % change 2021P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,183.5 1,336.7 -11.5 11,339.4 15,963.9 -29.0 Total by air 1,183.5 1,330.7 -11.1 11,339.4 15,909.9 -28.7 U.S. Total 1,080.2 870.5 24.1 10,756.8 10,450.3 2.9 U.S. West 755.8 563.8 34.1 7,058.2 6,254.4 12.9 U.S. East 324.3 306.8 5.7 3,698.6 4,195.9 -11.9 Japan 7.0 189.4 -96.3 68.4 2,037.4 -96.6 Canada 53.3 98.3 -45.8 140.8 951.9 -85.2 All Others 43.1 172.5 -75.0 373.4 2,470.2 -84.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 6.0 N/A 0.0 54.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,727,717 6,712,376 -14.7 57,664,089 81,528,310 -29.3 Total by air 5,727,717 6,635,121 -13.7 57,664,089 80,912,915 -28.7 U.S. Total 5,136,222 4,542,164 13.1 54,626,248 55,670,793 -1.9 U.S. West 3,618,327 3,156,032 14.6 36,751,004 35,881,849 2.4 U.S. East 1,517,895 1,386,132 9.5 17,875,243 19,788,945 -9.7 Japan 30,686 741,037 -95.9 312,994 8,495,564 -96.3 Canada 314,822 596,917 -47.3 794,959 5,739,597 -86.1 All Others 245,987 755,003 -67.4 1,929,889 11,006,960 -82.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 77,255 N/A 0 615,395 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 613,391 809,076 -24.2 6,023,827 9,434,232 -36.1 Total by air 613,391 792,547 -22.6 6,023,827 9,302,037 -35.2 U.S. Total 565,868 525,630 7.7 5,789,438 6,237,962 -7.2 U.S. West 409,864 375,244 9.2 4,026,938 4,176,799 -3.6 U.S. East 156,004 150,386 3.7 1,762,499 2,061,163 -14.5 Japan 2,589 131,536 -98.0 19,784 1,439,570 -98.6 Canada 22,045 50,598 -56.4 49,614 475,922 -89.6 All Others 22,889 84,783 -73.0 164,991 1,148,583 -85.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 16,529 N/A 0 132,195 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 190,924 223,746 -14.7 172,647 244,097 -29.3 Total by air 190,924 221,171 -13.7 172,647 242,254 -28.7 U.S. Total 171,207 151,405 13.1 163,552 166,679 -1.9 U.S. West 120,611 105,201 14.6 110,033 107,431 2.4 U.S. East 50,597 46,204 9.5 53,519 59,248 -9.7 Japan 1,023 24,701 -95.9 937 25,436 -96.3 Canada 10,494 19,897 -47.3 2,380 17,184 -86.1 All Others 8,200 25,167 -67.4 5,778 32,955 -82.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 2,575 N/A 0 1,842 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.34 8.30 12.6 9.57 8.64 10.8 Total by air 9.34 8.37 11.5 9.57 8.70 10.1 U.S. Total 9.08 8.64 5.0 9.44 8.92 5.7 U.S. West 8.83 8.41 5.0 9.13 8.59 6.2 U.S. East 9.73 9.22 5.6 10.14 9.60 5.6 Japan 11.85 5.63 110.3 15.82 5.90 168.1 Canada 14.28 11.80 21.1 16.02 12.06 32.9 All Others 10.75 8.91 20.7 11.70 9.58 22.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 4.67 N/A 0.00 4.66 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 206.6 199.1 3.8 196.6 195.8 0.4 Total by air 206.6 200.5 3.0 196.6 196.6 0.0 U.S. Total 210.3 191.7 9.7 196.9 187.7 4.9 U.S. West 208.9 178.6 16.9 192.1 174.3 10.2 U.S. East 213.7 221.3 -3.4 206.9 212.0 -2.4 Japan 226.7 255.5 -11.3 218.5 239.8 -8.9 Canada 169.4 164.7 2.8 177.1 165.9 6.8 All Others 175.0 228.4 -23.4 193.5 224.4 -13.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 77.6 N/A 0.0 87.7 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,929.4 1,652.1 16.8 1,882.4 1,692.1 11.2 Total by air 1,929.4 1,679.0 14.9 1,882.4 1,710.4 10.1 U.S. Total 1,908.9 1,656.2 15.3 1,858.0 1,675.3 10.9 U.S. West 1,844.1 1,502.4 22.7 1,752.7 1,497.4 17.1 U.S. East 2,079.1 2,039.8 1.9 2,098.5 2,035.7 3.1 Japan 2,686.1 1,439.6 86.6 3,457.4 1,415.3 144.3 Canada 2,418.7 1,942.8 24.5 2,837.0 2,000.2 41.8 All Others 1,880.9 2,034.1 -7.5 2,263.3 2,150.7 5.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 362.6 N/A 0.0 408.5 N/A

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

NOVEMBER 2021 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2021P 2020 % change 2021P YTD 2020 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 2021P 2020 % change 2021P YTD 2020 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,183.5 N/A N/A 11,339.4 N/A N/A Total by air 1,183.5 N/A N/A 11,339.4 N/A N/A Oahu 531.3 109.3 386.2 4,946.9 N/A N/A Maui 352.2 124.2 183.5 3,495.7 N/A N/A Molokai 2.8 N/A N/A 21.3 N/A N/A Lanai 9.1 N/A N/A 92.6 N/A N/A Kauai 131.0 50.3 160.2 1,222.0 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 157.1 55.0 185.7 1,560.8 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 11.5 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,727,717 2,286,098 150.5 57,664,089 25,724,450 124.2 Total by air 5,727,717 2,286,098 150.5 57,664,089 25,581,472 125.4 Oahu 2,210,758 863,638 156.0 23,756,515 11,585,759 105.0 Maui 1,726,852 712,026 142.5 17,798,471 6,558,386 171.4 Molokai 22,050 8,247 167.4 157,262 106,332 47.9 Lanai 21,330 6,622 222.1 206,495 74,771 176.2 Kauai 745,971 322,018 131.7 6,127,597 2,865,747 113.8 Hawaii Island 1,000,755 373,547 167.9 9,617,749 4,390,476 119.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 142,979 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 613,391 183,779 233.8 6,023,827 2,471,683 143.7 Total by air 613,391 183,779 233.8 6,023,827 2,441,498 146.7 Oahu 292,576 76,662 281.6 2,939,427 1,393,226 111.0 Maui 202,246 63,748 217.3 2,064,043 701,430 194.3 Molokai 2,589 640 304.5 22,395 15,975 40.2 Lanai 4,340 904 380.2 42,181 16,667 153.1 Kauai 89,737 28,487 215.0 711,921 326,500 118.0 Hawaii Island 110,509 28,056 293.9 1,040,166 445,670 133.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 30,185 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 190,924 76,203 150.5 172,647 76,789 124.8 Total by air 190,924 76,203 150.5 172,647 76,363 126.1 Oahu 73,692 28,788 156.0 71,127 34,584 105.7 Maui 57,562 23,734 142.5 53,289 19,577 172.2 Molokai 735 275 167.4 471 317 48.3 Lanai 711 221 222.1 618 223 177.0 Kauai 24,866 10,734 131.7 18,346 8,554 114.5 Hawaii Island 33,359 12,452 167.9 28,796 13,106 119.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 427 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.34 12.44 -24.9 9.57 10.41 -8.0 Total by air 9.34 12.44 -24.9 9.57 10.48 -8.6 Oahu 7.56 11.27 -32.9 8.08 8.32 -2.8 Maui 8.54 11.17 -23.6 8.62 9.35 -7.8 Molokai 8.52 12.89 -33.9 7.02 6.66 5.5 Lanai 4.91 7.33 -32.9 4.90 4.49 9.1 Kauai 8.31 11.30 -26.5 8.61 8.78 -1.9 Hawaii Island 9.06 13.31 -32.0 9.25 9.85 -6.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.74 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 206.6 N/A N/A 196.6 N/A N/A Total by air 206.6 N/A N/A 196.6 N/A N/A Oahu 240.3 126.5 89.9 208.2 N/A N/A Maui 204.0 174.5 16.9 196.4 N/A N/A Molokai 127.3 N/A N/A 135.5 N/A N/A Lanai 427.5 N/A N/A 448.4 N/A N/A Kauai 175.6 156.4 12.3 199.4 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 157.0 147.2 6.7 162.3 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 80.6 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,929.4 N/A N/A 1,882.4 N/A N/A Total by air 1,929.4 N/A N/A 1,882.4 N/A N/A Oahu 1,815.8 1,425.3 27.4 1,683.0 N/A N/A Maui 1,741.5 1,948.6 -10.6 1,693.6 N/A N/A Molokai 1,084.0 N/A N/A 951.5 N/A N/A Lanai 2,100.8 N/A N/A 2,195.0 N/A N/A Kauai 1,459.6 1,767.4 -17.4 1,716.5 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 1,421.7 1,959.8 -27.5 1,500.6 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 382.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. NA= November 2020 total spending statistics were all from U.S. West and U.S. East visitors. November year-to-date 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available, as there was no fielding between April through October 2020 due to COVID19 restrictions. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

NOVEMBER 2021 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2021 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2021P 2019 % change 2021P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,183.5 1,336.7 -11.5 11,339.4 15,963.9 -29.0 Total by air 1,183.5 1,330.7 -11.1 11,339.4 15,909.9 -28.7 Oahu 531.3 644.3 -17.5 4,946.9 7,361.4 -32.8 Maui 352.2 377.9 -6.8 3,495.7 4,614.9 -24.3 Molokai 2.8 3.0 -5.5 21.3 31.8 -32.9 Lanai 9.1 8.8 3.1 92.6 114.4 -19.1 Kauai 131.0 135.9 -3.6 1,222.0 1,733.9 -29.5 Hawaii Island 157.1 160.7 -2.2 1,560.8 2,053.5 -24.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 6.0 N/A 0.0 54.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,727,717 6,712,376 -14.7 57,664,089 81,528,310 -29.3 Total by air 5,727,717 6,635,121 -13.7 57,664,089 80,912,915 -28.7 Oahu 2,210,758 3,026,408 -27.0 23,756,515 37,879,873 -37.3 Maui 1,726,852 1,843,098 -6.3 17,798,471 21,871,051 -18.6 Molokai 22,050 22,917 -3.8 157,262 249,938 -37.1 Lanai 21,330 18,915 12.8 206,495 239,827 -13.9 Kauai 745,971 747,566 -0.2 6,127,597 9,141,527 -33.0 Hawaii Island 1,000,755 976,217 2.5 9,617,749 11,530,698 -16.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 77,255 N/A 0 615,395 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 613,391 809,076 -24.2 6,023,827 9,434,232 -36.1 Total by air 613,391 792,547 -22.6 6,023,827 9,302,037 -35.2 Oahu 292,576 468,684 -37.6 2,939,427 5,595,902 -47.5 Maui 202,246 232,330 -12.9 2,064,043 2,784,485 -25.9 Molokai 2,589 4,472 -42.1 22,395 56,872 -60.6 Lanai 4,340 5,368 -19.1 42,181 77,098 -45.3 Kauai 89,737 103,783 -13.5 711,921 1,245,672 -42.8 Hawaii Island 110,509 131,713 -16.1 1,040,166 1,585,992 -34.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 16,529 N/A 0 132,195 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 190,924 223,746 -14.7 172,647 244,097 -29.3 Total by air 190,924 221,171 -13.7 172,647 242,254 -28.7 Oahu 73,692 100,880 -27.0 71,127 113,413 -37.3 Maui 57,562 61,437 -6.3 53,289 65,482 -18.6 Molokai 735 764 -3.8 471 748 -37.1 Lanai 711 630 12.8 618 718 -13.9 Kauai 24,866 24,919 -0.2 18,346 27,370 -33.0 Hawaii Island 33,359 32,541 2.5 28,796 34,523 -16.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 2,575 N/A 0 1,842 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.34 8.30 12.6 9.57 8.64 10.8 Total by air 9.34 8.37 11.5 9.57 8.70 10.1 Oahu 7.56 6.46 17.0 8.08 6.77 19.4 Maui 8.54 7.93 7.6 8.62 7.85 9.8 Molokai 8.52 5.12 66.2 7.02 4.39 59.8 Lanai 4.91 3.52 39.5 4.90 3.11 57.4 Kauai 8.31 7.20 15.4 8.61 7.34 17.3 Hawaii Island 9.06 7.41 22.2 9.25 7.27 27.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 4.67 N/A 0.00 4.66 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 206.6 199.1 3.8 196.6 195.8 0.4 Total by air 206.6 200.5 3.0 196.6 196.6 0.0 Oahu 240.3 212.9 12.9 208.2 194.3 7.2 Maui 204.0 205.1 -0.5 196.4 211.0 -6.9 Molokai 127.3 129.6 -1.8 135.5 127.1 6.6 Lanai 427.5 467.5 -8.6 448.4 477.2 -6.0 Kauai 175.6 181.8 -3.4 199.4 189.7 5.1 Hawaii Island 157.0 164.6 -4.6 162.3 178.1 -8.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 77.6 N/A 0.0 87.7 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,929.4 1,652.1 16.8 1,882.4 1,692.1 11.2 Total by air 1,929.4 1,679.0 14.9 1,882.4 1,710.4 10.1 Oahu 1,815.8 1,374.7 32.1 1,683.0 1,315.5 27.9 Maui 1,741.5 1,626.7 7.1 1,693.6 1,657.4 2.2 Molokai 1,084.0 664.1 63.2 951.5 558.7 70.3 Lanai 2,100.8 1,647.5 27.5 2,195.0 1,484.4 47.9 Kauai 1,459.6 1,309.7 11.4 1,716.5 1,391.9 23.3 Hawaii Island 1,421.7 1,220.0 16.5 1,500.6 1,294.7 15.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 362.6 N/A 0.0 408.5 N/A

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism