German Rosete: The regionalization of production and new technologies are the engine of growth

German Rosete, Cosmos Global Holding President, analyze the current supply chain crisis
Mexico is ready for this moment.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With limited freight capacity and high demand, shippers are trying to secure the space they can find to deliver products and keep them for as long as possible. The situation is so complicated that, in many cases, this means leasing an entire boat. Companies like Home Depot, IKEA, Walmart, Costco, among others, are renting complete ships to ensure their inventories.
In this regard, we interview the businessman German Rosete: "It is evident that if a company has 5,000 boxes of product in Shanghai for Christmas and they do not arrive on time. That inventory, its value changes to zero immediately. The cost of moving a product is less than losing that production. "
Do you think this situation is having an impact on Mexico's position to attract investment?
The regionalization of production is imminent, and that is why we are seeing increases in investment in Ciudad Juárez, Monterrey, and in general in the entire border area. The new National Customs Agency has the challenge of perfecting its processes now that it will have greater specialization by ceasing to be a General Directorate in the SAT.
German Rosete, do you think that Mexico is ready for this challenge?
Mexico is ready for this moment. The degree of border integration and the agility derived from the fact that the processes are already known will imply that these production chains are switched to our country to supply the North American market. Indeed, that has been the logical thing for a long time, and apparently, companies finally realize the operational risk. In addition, the new labor regime focuses on a better defense of labor rights. We cannot think that these companies will displace their inventory by renting a whole boat for them. Not only is the transfer to the delivery point expensive, but also the return. You're talking about those ships probably having to be returned empty from the US west coast to Asia.
Will the use of technology increase the productivity required by Mexico and Latin America?
Of course, the developments of Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0, such as exoskeletons, Cobots, augmented reality, point out some open possibilities to considerably increase the productive capacity of the workforce in Mexico. Traditionally Mexico has focused on the automotive sector because I imagine that it is not so easy to transport that amount of vehicles from China. Still, with the current situation and the use of technology, Mexico can finally focus on sectors that have traditionally belonged to others. competitors to supply the North American market.
Finally, do you want to say something else?
Yes, in 2022 the main driver for productivity increase will be these two aspects: Regionalization and new technologies.
Who is German Rosete?
German Rosete is a businessman graduated from the Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. Its portfolio of companies ranges from the energy sector through the development of technology in the health sector and film productions. He is President of Cosmos Global Holding
