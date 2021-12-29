State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-31

For immediate release: December 29, 2021 (21-261)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Benton County

In November 2021 the secretary of health suspended the licenses of certified nursing assistant and registered nursing assistant Brooke McKenzie Walton (NC10096108, NA60858291) for two years for unprofessional conduct and violating standards of practice. Walton accepted money and items from a patient, stole money from another patient, and made unauthorized withdrawals from another patient’s bank account. She was charged with identity theft in Benton County Superior Court in December 2020.

Clark County

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended the registered nurse license of Roxanne Dawn Kokkeler (RN60401543). In June 2021 Kokkeler’s license was revoked by the Oregon State Board of Nursing for practicing without a current license and failing to cooperate with the board during an investigation.

King County

In November 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Feven Tekeste Matewos (NA60181969) pending further action. The Department of Social and Health Services determined she neglected a vulnerable adult under her care.

Kittitas County

In November 2021 the secretary of health denied an application to reactivate the certified nursing assistant license of Kristi Jo Johnson (NC10044126). Johnson was convicted of reckless driving in 2013 and driving under the influence in 2015 and 2016.

Mason County

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended the license of registered nurse Rosamond L. Hoover (RN00173669) for failing to comply with a substance use monitoring program.

Pierce County

In November 2021 the Chiropractic Commission permanently revoked the x-ray technician license of Alayna S. Thompkins (CX60486392), with no right to reapply. Thompkins was convicted of theft and trafficking in stolen property by the Pierce County Superior Court.

Spokane County

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Christie Jeanette Bates (RN60753642). Bates diverted controlled substances from her place of employment.

In November 2021 the Home Care Aide Program suspended the license of home care aide Rachel Hanna Kintner (HM60701510) for five years after she was fired for having a romantic and sexual relationship with a patient.

Out of State

Nevada: In November 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Jacqueline K. Smith (RN00138985). Smith failed to complete an approved nursing refresher course.

