Light Weapons Market Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Light Weapons Market Size – USD 11.86 billion in 2019, Market Trends – Higher demand for hitech light weapons and mobile rocket launchers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global light weapons market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.39 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the light weapons in the special taskforce, rising domestic violence & terrorist attacks, increasing interest in the adoption of mobile rocket launcers, anti-aircraft & anti-submarine misiles, to name a few.

The increasing emphasis on the usage of the light weight weapons and extensive rise in investments in the defense & law enforcement bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Light Weapons report also offers a thorough analysis of the key market drivers and restraints that play a vital role in influencing the growth of the industry. The report considers the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic as one of the key influencing factors.

Global Light Weapons Market: Competitive Outlook

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner. Alongside describing the vast competitive landscape of the Light Weapons market, the report estimates the CAGR for the market during the projected timeframe.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

The findings of the Light Weapons report explain various aspects of the market, such as market status, developmental prospects, key regional segments, renowned market players, product offerings, end-use industries.

The pandemic has impacted the market significantly by disrupting the global supply chains and demands of the industry. Moreover, the trends have changed as the world continues to grapple and adjust to the changing scenario. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Light Weapons market and its crucial segments. Additionally, it offers a comprehensive current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic.

The formulation of this report has been done through thorough primary and secondary research to offer a better understanding of the market size, market share, scope, challenges, trends, and growth prospects among the industry. The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

The latest research report specializes in the in-depth analysis of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the global Light Weapons market development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. New and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities have also been detailed in the report. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Light Weapons industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Light weapons market on the basis of Type, end user, materials, technology and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Rifles & Machine Guns

Manpads & Launchers

Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers

Grenades & Landmines

Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles

Light Anti-Tank Weapons

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the Light Weapons global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Light Weapons market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

The individual in-depth study of the prominent players of the market offers insights into their market position, geographical presence, production and manufacturing capacity, gross margin, revenue generation, and business expansion strategies. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new players entering the market and gives them insights into how to tackle the entry-level barriers. The recommendations for the established players allows them to fortify their position in the market.

