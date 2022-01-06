Dana Phillips Moulton RN, BSN joins AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis
Dana Phillips Moulton is the new Executive Vice President of AccuCare. She'll be working with her mother, Owner and Founder Jacque Phillips.
With Dana working in the business she will be able to carry AccuCare forward and continue to deliver the gold standard of in-home healthcare to the St. Louis community for decades to come.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce Dana Phillips Moulton RN, BSN, has joined the AccuCare Home Health Care team as Executive Vice President.
— Jacque Phillips
Born and raised in St. Louis, Dana grew up admiring her mom’s passion for taking care of others, especially her grandparents, and decided to follow in her footsteps and become a nurse. Dana graduated from the University of Dayton then moved to Chicago to complete her RN, BSN in nursing. She spent over five years working at Rush University Medical Center on neuroscience ICU.
Recently Dana returned to St. Louis with her husband and one and a half-year-old son to join her mom at AccuCare Home Health Care, making it a family-owned company. “I am very passionate about nursing and enjoy working with our clients and their families to provide them with the highest level of care in their own home - the same care my mom provided to my grandparents” according to Dana.
Owner and Founder, Jacque Phillips said “with Dana working in the business she will be able to carry AccuCare forward and continue to deliver the gold standard of in-home healthcare to the St. Louis community for decades to come."
About AccuCare
In 2021, AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis celebrated 27 years in business. AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis is a private-duty, private-pay, in-home health care provider. Founder and President Jacque Phillips, RN, BSN, and Director of Nursing, Arzy Harlan RN, BSN and their team of Registered Nurses (RN) develop customized care plans and services based upon the individual client’s needs. Together they oversee a team of compassionate CNA’s and caregivers who deliver exceptional care every day.
