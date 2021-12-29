Revolutionary Infant Care Coordination Platform to Debut at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, January 5-8

Cubtale smart buttons will track and manage a baby’s daily care activities making care transparent, and coordination simple

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubtale is poised to disrupt the future of newborn and baby care with its revolutionary Cubtale Baby Tracker App and Cubs – fully-connected palm-sized wi-fi smart buttons. The product, set to unveil at CES 2022, January 5-8 in Las Vegas, is a care coordination platform that offers a simple way to track and manage your baby’s daily care activities – such as breastfeeding sessions, bottle amounts, medicine intakes, sleep durations and more.

“Cubtale provides peace of mind by providing a simple way to keep track of and manage your baby’s care,” said Selin Tamer, Founder of Cubtale. “We designed Cubtale so they are informative, easy to use and are integrated to the daily care routines. Our mission is to improve the quality of care by providing transparency to care data, reducing information silos between caregivers and connecting data to experts that can help provide better care.”

Cubs can be freely placed where activities occur for quick access and a simple button press takes the data into the platform for parents, caregivers, pediatricians and experts to view through the Cubtale App. For example, if you want to keep track of how much milk your baby had, place the Bottle Cub in the kitchen where you wash the empty bottle (or keep it where the feedings take place) and log your baby's milk intake with a simple button push. The app will present real-time notifications for parents that are remote, and warnings when an activity is skipped. Cubtale also supports logging from smart watches, and voice assistants.

The Cubtale Baby Tracker App is available now for use and the Cubs will be available on the market in early Q1 2022.

Cubtale will exhibit from Booth #61339 at CES 2022 (January 5-8 in Las Vegas) in the Eureka Park Marketplace Hall G at the Venetian Expo. The company will also exhibit at CES Unveiled. The media-only showcase event will take place Monday, January 3, from 5:00 until 8:30 p.m. in the Shorelines Exhibit Hall at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

Additional information about Cubtale can be found on Cubtale.com or @cubtale across social media.

