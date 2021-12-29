Air-to-air Refueling Market | Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview

Emergen Research Logo

Air-to-air Refueling Market Size – USD 6.16 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for autonomous refueling systems

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Air-to-Air Refueling (AAR) services market size reached USD 6.16 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for aerial refueling to support overseas deployments which enables fighter jets and other aircraft to cover longer distances is a key factor expected to drive demand for aerial refueling services.

The advent of autonomous refueling systems is expected to drive further advancement in technologies and techniques to enhance docking capabilities and reduce dependency on skilled pilots as well as automate the process of refueling. These are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Global Air-to-Air Refueling Market Research Report 2020 offers an extensive evaluation of the industry to present the readers with insightful data to help them gain a competitive edge over other players by capitalizing on the lucrative growth opportunities and understanding the critical elements of the market.

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Air-to-Air Refueling market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The Air-to-Air Refueling market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key companies operating in the Air-to-Air Refueling industry. The report assesses the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Major companies in the global market report include The Boeing Company, Airbus SAS, Cobham Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Omega Air Refueling Services Inc., Eaton Corporation , Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group., GE Aviation, Safran S.A., and Draken International, LLC.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Boom refueling segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to higher preference and use owing to faster fuel transfer rate than other systems.

Manned segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to wider adoption of manned refueling systems, while unmanned refueling systems are in the testing phase and not widely implemented.

North America market is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global air-to-air refueling market over the forecast period due to robust presence of major companies providing air-to-air refueling such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Airbus SAS, and Cobham Ltd., among others, in the region.

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Air-to-Air Refueling market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Air-to-Air Refueling industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2028.

Significant Features of the Air-to-Air Refueling Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

The Air-to-Air Refueling report further analyses the companies in detail to offer a comprehensive overview of the market share and size they hold in the business sphere. The Air-to-Air Refueling market size estimation and forecasts detailed in this report are based on a thorough research methodology and are tailored according to the different conditions that create the demand for the global market.

Emergen Research has segmented global Air-to-Air Refueling (AAR) on the basis of type, system, aircraft, components, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manned

Unmanned

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probe and Drogue

Boom Refueling

Autonomous

Aircraft Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed Wing

Fighter Aircraft

Tanker Aircraft

Military Transport

Attack Helicopters

Transport Helicopters

