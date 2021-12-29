Battery Materials Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research

Battery MaterialsMarket Size – USD 47.25 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand for electric vehicles

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global battery materials market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years. The global increase in the overall shipment units of smartphones is fuelling the sale lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials for its rechargeable characteristics.

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 - 2027. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

Radical Highlights of the Battery Materials Market Report:

• By battery type, lead-acid battery, in terms of market size, held the largest market share in 2019. These batteries are used by several end-users owing to the offering of advantages, including better corrosion & gassing resistance, overcharging, and self-discharge protection, as well as cost and energy efficiency.

• By material type, metal & metal oxides contributed to the largest battery materials market share in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period. These materials are primarily used in the making of cathode and anode, both of which are required to possess good electrical conductivity, as well as oxidizing or reducing property, respectively.

• By application, consumer electronics contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for battery materials.

• The market in North America held the second-largest battery materials market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 7.1% in the forecast period. The high demand in the region is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the US. Further the growing storage requirements from renewable energy generation plants is causative of the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

Hitachi Chemicals,

Umicore,

POSCO,

Mitsui Mining & Chemical Company,

Johnson Matthey,

Kureha Corporation,

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings,

Toray, and Dow Chemical, among others.

Regional Landscape

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Taxonomy:

• Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Lead-Acid

o Lithium-Ion

o Others

• Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Metal & Metal Oxides

o Other Chemical Compounds

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Consumer Electronics

o Automotive

o Grid Storage

o Others

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

• What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Battery Materials industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

• What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Battery Materials Market across different regions?

• Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Battery Materials industry worldwide?

• Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Battery Materials Market with their winning strategies?

• Which Battery Materials industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

• What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

• What are the future opportunities in the Battery Materials Market

