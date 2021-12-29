Starring Hannah Harkness, Kate’s Bunker Is The World’s First Fake Podcast
New York – The world’s first fake podcast, Kate’s Bunker, is now live! For the first time, there is a conspiratorial talking heads/ interview podcast that is fully scripted with fake guests, fake interpersonal drama, and fake podcast feuds. Written, directed, and starring comedic writer/actor Hannah Harkness, Kate’s Bunker is the fictional story of Kate, a conspiracy theory podcaster living underground in a bunker while navigating a messy divorce with her ex-wife Maya, voiced by Chanel Ali.
Kate’s Bunker operates on a single mission statement, i.e., comedians do not own comedy, comedy is supposed to be fun, and being right about a conspiracy does not make you a good person. The pilot episode of the podcast was based on a script Hannah wrote for a show called ‘Defend Your Thesis’ at the Philadelphia Improv Theater, where she presented a thesis that trees were responsible for the JFK assassination.
Talking about Kate’s Bunker, Hannah Harkness said, “I created this podcast during the Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020 when living in a basement apartment, I started delving into the UFO conspiracy theories. Parody radio broadcasts such as the ‘Welcome to Night Vale podcast’ and radio comedy group ‘Firesign Theater’ were my main source of inspiration that led me to create a parody conspiracy theory podcast.”
In this heavily scripted 40–50-minute sci-fi audio meme, Kate interviews demons, aliens, animal experts, phone psychics, and whoever else she can book via her private investigator, The Source (Lou Misiano) and her famous podcaster friend Toe Hogan (Steve Miller-Miller). She also attempts to solve the mystery of the mysterious building super (Benel Germosen) that inexplicably appears in the bunker to do repairs. The podcast is produced by NYC-based podcast network New Queer Order, with Bee Jordan as the producer and the network’s co-owner.
The podcast has several comedians/actors on the cast, including professional wrestlers such as former AEW Women’s World titleholder Nyla Rose as ‘Xena’ the sleep paralysis demon, Sugar Dunkerton known as Pineapple Pete on AEW as ‘Marlon Reed,’ an IT Manager from Atlanta, Georgia. The varied cast of the show also includes comedian and former adult film actor Sovereign Syre as LA phone psychic ‘Sophia LeBeau’ and drag queen Shirley U Jest as extraterrestrial Long Island grandma ‘Marge DeMarco.’
“Kate’s Bunker is an experiment in podcasting and casting. I have tried to bring together actors from various underground art scenes and non-traditional acting backgrounds. I have met some remarkable people in my stand-up comedy career and elsewhere, and today, they are part of the show. Every cast member brings a unique energy to the show.” Harkness remarked on casting for Kate’s Bunker.
Kate's Bunker is available on Spotify, iTunes, iHeartRadio, Audible/Amazon Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and NQO radio station.
To know the latest about the podcast, follow Kate’s Bunker on Twitter and Instagram @KatesBunker.
