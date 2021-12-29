Maryland State Police Continue Investigation Into Homicide Following October House Fire In Kent County

December 29, 2021

(MILLINGTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a homicide following a house fire investigation two months ago in Kent County.

Just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, firefighters from Community Fire Company of Millington and surrounding departments responded to 10210 Daisy Drive and discovered heavy fire coming from the interior of the two-story Cape Cod-style home.

According to a preliminary investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the home was heavily damaged during the fire, causing the second floor to collapse into the first floor. During a subsequent search of the home, a male victim, was located within the remains. The victim, identified as Kimm Anthony Knott, 51, of Millington, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene. The Kent County (DE) Special Operations Team provided shoring support of weakened structural walls to allow investigators to remove the victim safely.

Deputy State Fire Marshals worked to determine the origin and cause of the fire. However, both remain under investigation at this time, and the home is considered a complete loss.

Knott’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The preliminary examination by the medical examiner discovered evidence of trauma and additional investigation at the scene led to the suspicion of foul play in this case. His death was ruled a homicide. Investigators believe Knott was likely killed at about 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 29. These findings led Maryland State Police homicide detectives to take over the death investigation.

Homicide detectives are again seeking out any potential witnesses to this crime. Anyone who may have seen something on the day of the fire or has potential information about this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-783-7230.

