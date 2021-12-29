OCHO SUR announces that 96% of its workers have received a COVID-19 vaccine
This joint effort with the Peruvian Health Authorities is also benefiting our neighboring communities as we assist with the logistics required to make COVID-19 vaccines available to them”PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocho Sur, a leading Peruvian sustainable palm oil producer in Ucayali and the largest employer in the region with over 1,800 workers, is pleased to announce that 96.2% of its workers have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 62.3% the second dose. The company hopes to achieve full vaccination status with both doses for 100% of its workers in the coming weeks.
— Michael Spoor - CEO
“We are very proud that our workers recognize the importance of vaccination in the fight against COVID-19 and that they have worked together with the company and the Peruvian Ministry to achieve this important milestone. As a Company, we are committed with the health and security of our employees and we have worked closely with Peruvian Health Authorities to ensure the safe and timely availability of vaccines in and near our own premises” mentioned Michel Spoor, Ocho Sur CEO.
He also noted that this joint effort with the Peruvian Health Authorities (“DIRESA) in Ucayali is benefiting not only Ocho Sur workers but also the people of the neighboring communities as the company assists with the logistics required to make COVID-19 vaccines available in some of the more remote communities in our part of the Peruvian jungle.
“We acknowledge that the long distances and the challenging geography of the Peruvian jungle are important obstacles for our workers and neighbors to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. For these reasons, we have been actively collaborating with Peruvian government vaccination campaigns to ensure that our workers and neighbors have an easy access to COVID-19 vaccines”, declared Mr. Spoor.
Finally, Mr. Spoor congratulated the Peruvian health authorities for the important vaccination efforts they are performing in this area of Perú and expressed his satisfaction with the very high rates of vaccination that Ocho Sur is achieving which are higher than those in many other countries worldwide.
About Ocho Sur
Ocho Sur is a leading corporate group devoted to the sustainable production of palm products and by-products in Ucayali, Perú. Incorporated in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to responsible agriculture and industrial palm oil activities that protects the environment, the people and promotes inclusive economic development. Learn more about Ocho Sur at www.ochosur.com or follow us on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2cZi8GC9qEU1623Xc6SQ3w
