In-vehicle infotainment Market Share, Size, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2027

In-vehicle infotainment In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size – USD 25.51 billion in 2019, In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Growth - CAGR of 9.8%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to reach USD 52.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on driver comfort and convenience has led to numerous In-Vehicle Infotainment systems being built that offer innovative features. Such features provide the driver with detailed vehicle knowledge and, as a result, improve safety and driving experience. Smartphones will significantly influence the In-Vehicle Infotainment market, as they are the most important networking gateways used by an infotainment system.

Growing demand for smartphone applications in automobiles and advances in technology for In-Vehicle Infotainment are driving the demand for the market.

Mainly the common use of navigation devices is responsible for the usage of infotainment systems in commercial vehicles. Implementing navigation and communication systems in a commercial vehicle has improved operational efficiency and allowed a reduction in emergency response time. Considering that commercial vehicles have a high travel time relative to passenger cars, it is very important to enhance safety and driver experience.

Key Highlights From The Report

The head-up display segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a steady CAGR predicted over the forecast period. The head-up system is equipped with the latest augmented reality technology. It uses a combination of sensors, cameras, GPS, and Wi-Fi to provide information while driving, which creates a demand for the market.

Direct competition between OE fitted and aftermarket goods is anticipated to drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment industry because the former is based on quality, while the second is largely price-driven. In developing countries, demand for OE products is therefore expected to be high.

Due to the rising trend in the low costs of passenger cars, the passenger car segment is expected to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. These cars are embedded with the latest advanced technologies that are expected to drive the in-vehicle infotainment system.

Cue Members Interested In In-vehicle infotainment Industry:

The In-vehicle infotainment report also includes a list of the leading players in the market and expounds on their action plans for drawing higher revenues. The leading market players profiled in the report include Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Clarion Co., Ltd., and JVC KENWOOD Corporation, among others. Furthermore, a detailed account of the key industry developments, viable market insights, and current market trends is also available in this report.

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner. Alongside describing the vast competitive landscape of the In-vehicle infotainment market, the report estimates the CAGR for the market during the projected timeframe.

Geographical Terrain of the Global In-vehicle infotainment Market:

North America

Europe Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report highlights the robust growth trajectory of the global In-vehicle infotainment market, shedding light on significant market development. At the same time, the document offers detailed insights into the pertinent industries, business organizations, and various local and international manufacturers and vendors.

The In-vehicle infotainment market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027. In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report. According to our analysts, the research methodology of the In-vehicle infotainment market is based on both primary and secondary research data sources.

Emergen Research has segmented the global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market on the basis of product, fitting, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Audio Unit

Display Unit

Head-Up Display

Navigation Unit

Communication Unit

Fitting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OE fitted

Aftermarket

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the In-vehicle infotainment industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market.

The report focuses on the global In-vehicle infotainment market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies.

