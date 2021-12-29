Water Treatment Chemicals Market Growth, Recent Trends, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size – USD 45.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends –Growing development of water treatment chemicals

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market report, published by Emergen Research, is a holistic study of the current and upcoming trends of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market that are expected to influence its growth over the forecast period. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the leading geographical segments of the market. It exclusively offers details about the regulatory framework and development policies that have been implemented in the market over recent years. Furthermore, experts highlight a wide array of the conspicuous aspects of the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, including import & export dynamics, production and consumption rates, sales network & distribution channels, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and consumer bases in the key market regions. The study lays stress on other significant factors like the forecast market size, share, and future growth rate. Additionally, the report undertakes the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to assess the market standing of the leading companies in this business sector.

The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing requirements from the refining and petrochemical industries in the developing economies. Increasing investments in the research and development to generate more efficient chemical based water treatment technology is expected to drive the demand for the industry.

Competitive Landscape

Ecolab Inc.,

BASF SE,

SUEZ S.A.,

Solenis LLC,

Kurita Europe GmbH,

The DOW Chemical Company,

Baker Hughes Incorporated,

Kemira OYJ,

Snf Floerger, and

Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.

Regional Landscape

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report is updated with the COVID-19 crisis and its subsequent impact on the economic scenario. The crisis has resulted in a drastic change in the economic landscape on a global level. The report also provides a study about COVID-19 impact on the market size and the present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segments Covered in this Report

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Biocide & Disinfectant

o Coagulants & Flocculants

o pH & Adjuster & Softener

o Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors

o Anti-foaming Agents

o Others

• End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Oil & Gas

o Municipal

o Power

o Mining & Mineral Processing

o Food & Beverage

o Chemical Manufacturing

o Pulp & Paper

o Others

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Boiler

o Raw Water Treatment

o Cooling

o Water Desalination

o Effluent Water Treatment

o Others

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

• The Coagulants & Flocculants dominated the market with a share of 39.5% in 2019 as a wide number of water treatment plants use the sedimentation process. Biocides & Disinfectant is expected to be the second-largest segment among the products as it reduces contamination and biofouling.

• Municipal corporations are expected to register for the highest growth in the market over the forecast period due to the increasing need for freshwater in the developed countries of North America and Europe.

• The raw water treatment is the largest application segment in 2019 due to its growing utilization in the product formulations for industrial settings.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing population and rapid urbanization in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. Besides, the growth of the manufacturing, power, and industrial sectors in the region is also expected to boost the growth of the market.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

