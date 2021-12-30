Global Raised Access Flooring Market: Presenting Opportunities for Sustainable and Aesthetic Construction

Raised Access Flooring

The Global Raised Access Flooring market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the next six years

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Raised Access Flooring market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. Increasing urbanization over the decades has led to an upturn in the construction of high-rise buildings across the globe. The lack of space in densely urbanized regions is the key factor driving the growth of raised access flooring market. The rising populations in the cities has also meant that the high-rise construction is no longer restricted to the financial and business sectors. High-rise residential developments have become an accepted global model for managing the increasing number of city dwellers. A majority of high-rise residential tower blocks in major cities are now being developed as luxury accommodation, with a mixed-use element incorporating leisure facilities, concierge services, restaurants and retail.



The raised terrace has several advantages over the traditional terrace claddings. In the pedestal support system technology, the top surface of terrace (tiles or decking joists) lays freely on the adjustable pedestals, which allows the whole terrace to be in level, even if the base structure has any slope. As the whole terrace is not fixed to the basis, external weather conditions do not lead to layer defects. The tiles gap in the raised ventilated terrace allows water to drain fast and easily.

Key insights:

• Emerging technologies in smart materials could accelerate development of new composite materials that promise to be lighter, stronger and more sustainable. Products like composite decking are gaining more traction in the market

• Raised terrace on adjustable pedestals has emerged as an alternative to these traditional terraces. This ventilated terrace technology is more durable and easier to use.

• Europe is likely to dominate the global market on account of technological advancements in the region. However, Middle-East & Africa is projected to propel at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Key players operating in the market include: Polygroup, Jansen AG, MERO-TSK International GmbH & Co., Bathgate Flooring, Maxgrid Securicor Pvt. Ltd., Veitchi Flooring, Kingspan Group plc, CBI Europe, Lenzlinger, Tate Access Floors, Inc., are among others.



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market and projected revenue for the Global Raised Access Flooring market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the Global Raised Access Flooring market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• Cost Model for Raised Access Floorings

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the Global market for Raised Access Flooring performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in Global Raised Access Flooring industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the Global Raised Access Flooring market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the Global Raised Access Flooring market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of Global Raised Access Flooring market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global Raised Access Flooring market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers Raised Access Flooring market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

