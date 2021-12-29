Attorney General’s Office, Special Prosecutor File Eight Felony Charges Against David Smock, Including First and Second Degree Statutory Sodomy

Dec 29, 2021, 11:01 AM by AG Schmitt

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Today, the Vernon County Prosecuting Attorney, acting as a Special Prosecutor for Cedar County, and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced eight felony charges have been filed against Dr. David Smock in Cedar County, Missouri.