Chromatography Resins Market Size, Insights, Overview, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Chromatography ResinsMarket Size – USD 1,854.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand for green chromatography

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The detailed market intelligence report on the Chromatography Resins Market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Chromatography Resins Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Chromatography Resins Market will be like in the years to come.

The global chromatography resins market is projected to be worth USD 3,269.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The chromatography resin market observes high demand attributed to its rising application in the drug development process as biotherapeutic development advances have produced a wide range of complex molecules, posing complex purification challenges. Affinity or liquid chromatographic technology has garnered immense significance as a preferred method of separation in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biochemistry, and environmental science. The technology is primarily a more precise and efficient method for protein purification.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2019, Danaher entered into an agreement with Sartorius Stedim Biotech to divest its three life sciences tools businesses for worth about USD 750.0 million. As per the agreement, Sartorius would acquire chromatography hardware & resins, label-free biomolecular characterization, and microcarriers & particle validation standards businesses of Danaher.

Synthetic resins are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.2% in the forecast period, owing to its growing demand in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage industry. These resins find extensive usage in ion-exchange chromatography.

Multimodal technology involves deploying two or more separation modes and usually combines hydrophobic interactions and ion-exchange methods to realize sensitivity and selectivity. Automated multi is emerging as a promising technology in improving reproduction and reproducibility and allows complex purification to be done in a shorter time.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.6% in the forecast period attributed to a growing emphasis on developing generic drugs and the growth of the food & beverage industry.

Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

WR Grace & Co.,

Danaher Corporation,

Merck KGaA,

GE Healthcare,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,

Purolite Corporation,

Tosoh Corporation,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and

Kaneka Corporation, among others.

For more granularity, the researchers behind the study take a closer look at the key driving forces, restraints, and opportunities responsible for determining the future of Chromatography Resins Market for the forecast period 20 20 - 2027. A lot about, the past and latest trends gaining momentum and shaping the future of the Chromatography Resins Market is discussed. Assessment of major vendors incorporating state-of-the-art technology further enlightens business owners about the new means, medium and channels to enhance their product portfolio stay competitive in the Chromatography Resins Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.

Regional Landscape

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Taxonomy:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Inorganic Media

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ion Exchange

Hydrophobic Interaction

Affinity

Size Exclusion

Multimodal

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Drug Discovery

Drug Production

Food & Beverage

Water & Environmental Agencies

Others

