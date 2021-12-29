Imitation Jewelry Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2021–2030, Says Allied Market Research

Imitation Jewelry Market

Coronavirus Outbreak, The jewelry business, like many others, has been hit hard by a long list of cancelled or postponed events, exhibits, exhibitions, and weddings in the coming months.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Imitation Jewelry Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

3D printing's applications are rapidly developing in a variety of industries, including consumer goods. 3D printing is also gaining traction in the production of replica jewelry models, as the technology allows for the production of bespoke jewelry at a reduced cost. Despite the fact that print quality and jewelry size have a significant impact on printing speed, most 3D printers offer rapid printing options to satisfy changing consumer needs. 40-50 mm/s, 50-100 mm/s, and 100-150 mm/s are the most frequent printing rates in 3D printers. Thermoplastics and polyethylene terephthalate are common filaments used in 3D printing technologies for imitation jewelry (PET). As a result of its growing popularity, 3D printing has been highlighted as an emerging trend in the jewelry industry that will gain traction over the projected period.

Men are beginning to wear jewelry as well, as it gives them a fashionable appearance. Bracelets made of leather, cotton, beads, and plastic, as well as other rugged jewelry with hefty designs yet simple to carry, are popular among men of all generations. Earrings for males are more popular in cities than in rural regions, possibly due to the social stigma associated with them. The demand for such forms of fashion jewelry has risen in recent decades as a result of several changes in clothing and the way people dress.

Globalization of brands, rising prices of gold and other costly stones and pearls, and increased demand for male costume jewelry are the key drivers of growth for the imitation jewelry market.

Rising raw material costs and the general subtle market of fashion jewelry are two of the biggest issues facing the imitation jewelry industry. The industry's fragmented supply chain for raw materials used in costume jewelry is also a key constraint, as it sometimes raises raw material prices.

The key market players profiled in the report include DCK Concessions, Yurman Design, Inc., LOUIS VUITTON, Avon Product, Inc., Swank, Inc., Cartier, Buckley Jewellery Limited, Billig Jewelers, Inc., BaubleBar Inc., Stuller, Inc., Laikeni, Chudong

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

○ The closure of physical retail stores around the world had a significant impact on the gems and jewelry industry. Another factor is that the industry is heavily labor-constrained and export-oriented. Laborers returned to their homelands, and exports decreased as well.

○ The entire process of purchasing and exporting has shifted to online sites. Despite a drop in sales, digital purchases and export orders spared many small manufacturers and jewelers from going out of business.

