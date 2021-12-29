COVID will be least of worries in our Classrooms, unless the Air Purifier Sector is properly regulated
EINPresswire.com/ -- Air purification and air sterilisation devices will be a key factor to consider when safely reopening schools, offices, and businesses across all sectors, according to experts Shiva Air Conditioning. But, according to the company, it is currently up to the purchaser themselves to ensure they have the correct product & technology in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 on their premises.
Stephen Harkin, Managing Director of Shiva Air Conditioning said, “Indoor air quality has been an overlooked but vitally important element when it comes to public health in the current climate and we would encourage all organisations to act responsibly in this area.”
The company has invested significantly to bring 3 new unique air sterilisation products to the Irish & UK markets since 2020, all products been independently tested and are proven to eliminate airborne bacteria and viruses including H1N1, Rhinoviruses, and Coronaviruses.
The innovative NRP50 features HEPA13 Filters, Carbon Filters, patented Photocatalyst Filters, and a bespoke UVC element which when combined ensures bacteria and viruses are converted to harmless by-products carbon dioxide and water. The product range has a combined 700+ pages of testing certificates from internationally renowned TUV Rheinland, and SGS amongst others.
“Unfortunately, some spurious, untested, uncertified, and dangerous products have appeared on the Irish market over the past few weeks. The most dangerous of which use Ozone as the main filtration element, or Plasma/ Micro-electrostatic technology, which produces Ozone naturally as a by-product. I am currently aware of at least 3 products on the Irish Market which are banned in markets such as the UK and the US, yet they now appear rebranded and top of search results via sponsored ads over the past few weeks.”
Shiva Air Conditioning has experienced a high level of demand for their products from a wide range of public organisations and Irish businesses operating across the retail, hospitality, industrial, and medical sectors. The products have also been a huge hit for frontline services in the UK since being unveiled and demonstrated in a live environment during an organised NHS FHM Conference in October 2021.
Stephen Harkin continued “We are calling on all businesses, schools & colleges to give due consideration to the air purification products they choose.”
“It’s a typical Irish thing to jump on the bandwagon when there is a demand for a new sector, however these new ‘pop-up COVID Companies’ have no moral regard whatsoever and seem to only care about moving boxes for a quick profit.”
“Ozone is toxic and particularly damaging to the lungs, it has no place in our children’s schools. We actually made the Department in charge of Ventilation for Schools aware of this via email correspondence back in October 2021 before any funding announcement was made, and yet we received a typical generic response, declining our offer of free unbiased help and advice on this matter”
Shiva Air Conditioning has provided the following advice when choosing air purifier products:
1. Verify how long the company has been in business and selling the product they are offering, a simple online search can verify this, using sites such as Solocheck or Vision-net.
2. Warranty, replacement filter costs, and product support. Ask for references from previous customers who have used the spare parts & aftercare services from the company.
3. Verify the main filtration method the product uses to achieve its claimed results, rated room area size for minimum 4 ACH (Air Changes per Hour) & any Ozone exposure / generation the product may produce (even as an unintentionally created by-product)
4. Ask for OFFICIAL Testing Certificates (not pie graphs or case studies on the company’s website) for the following:
• Microorganism Deactivation Rate (%) on each air pass
• CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) (m³/hr) & CCM (Cumulative Clean Mass) rating.
• Ensure the CADR figure is at least 4 times that of the m³ area you wish to serve, anything less is useless in a commercial or school setting.
• UV-C Wavelength (nm) & UV Irradiation Intensity (μW/cm²) if product is using UV Technology
• Official confirmation / manufacturers statement the products’ UV / UVC lamps do not create ozone (most cheap versions do)
• Official CE Certification & Entrustment test reports
SHIVA-NRP50 Commercial Grade Air Purifier I HEPA Air Purifier for Schools Colleges Offices Workplaces and more I Zero Ozone, 100% Safe