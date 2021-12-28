FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 28, 2021

Governor Parson Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for Seven Missouri Counties Due to Severe Storms and Tornadoes

Today, Governor Mike Parson requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri to provide federal assistance to a total of seven counties in response to severe storms and deadly tornadoes that swept across the state on the evening of December 10, resulting in extensive destruction. Continue reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov