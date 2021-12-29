Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Is Expected To Reach 8,716.09 Kilo Tons by the 2027 | CMI

Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Growth Driven By Increasing Funding For Wastewater Treatment

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Growth Driven By Increasing Funding For Wastewater Treatment, The global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market was worth US$ 28,769.0 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent to US$ 41,625.7 million by 2027.

Market Overview:

The most common method of removing contaminants from wastewater is wastewater treatment. The four main types of chemicals used in wastewater treatment are pH neutralisers, anti-foaming agents, coagulants and flocculants. Using wastewater treatment, this water is transformed into an effluent that can be used for different purposes. Because wastewater treatment is done in the process of recycling, the effluent will have a low impact on the environment.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global water & wastewater treatment chemicals market include, BASF-SE, Chembond India Ltd, Dorf Ketal, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Gold Crest, GE Water & Process Technologies, ION EXCHANGE (I) Ltd., Kemira Oyj, SNF Group, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co., Ltd., Shandong XinTai Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd., Vasu Chemicals, and Thermax Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing funding for wastewater treatment is expected to propel growth of the global water & wastewater treatment chemicals market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announced to offer a €30 million sovereign loan to improve water supply and upgrade wastewater treatment facilities in Jordan.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

In United States of America, from 3 January 2020 to 5:48pm CET, 30 November 2021, there have been 47,945,945 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 773,083 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 28 November 2021, a total of 493,149,970 vaccine doses have been administered. Water and waste water may operate as transmission routes for Sars-CoV-2, which in turn is expected to boost demand for wastewater treatment.

Opportunities in the Market

Over the forecast period, the market is expected to grow due to an increase in collaboration among major players. In Europe, for example, chemicals company Kemira and process technology, automation, and services company Valmet signed a partnership agreement in January 2019 to collaborate on water and sludge treatment customer applications. As a result, the market for wastewater treatment chemicals is expected to grow as the number of partnerships grows.

Key Takeaways

Increasing funding for wastewater treatment is expected to propel growth of the global water & wastewater treatment chemicals market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Lowville, a Village in New York State, broke ground on US$ 9.7 million wastewater treatment project.

Rising awareness of zero-water-discharge plants is encouraging players to implement them, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Various end-use industries around the world are developing infrastructure to promote zero discharge of water after the process, in accordance with various ISO environmental certifications and as a voluntary obligation to preserve water resources. As a result, the development of such plants is expected to have a positive impact on the water treatment chemicals market over the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

By Product Type

Coagulant & Flocculants

Biocide

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitor

Defoamer

pH Adjuster

Others

By Application

Cooling Water

Boiler Water

Membrane Water

Municipal Water

Others

By End-User

Oil & Gas

Power

Mining

Pulp & Paper

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Pharmaceuticals

Municipal

Textile

Food & Beverages

Others (Automotive, Etc.)

