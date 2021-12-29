Study finds that Canadians prefer to be approached for donations online. As pandemic triggers shift in donation habits.
Study finds that over a third of Canadians prefer to be approached for donations online, rather than in person. As pandemic triggers shift in donation habits.
we rise by lifting others”NORTH YORK, ON, CANADA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A majority of Canadians dislike being approached for a charitable donation in person, a study has revealed - as the new Werbylo app helps donate to good causes in just three taps.
A study by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Foundation for Philanthropy found that more than a third (34%) of Canadians surveyed preferred receiving an email asking them to make a charitable donation over any other method.
The second most popular method of receiving a prompt to donate was via mail, with 26% of donors favouring this method.
Whilst 21% of the 1,561 Canadians surveyed by AFP said that they disliked being approached for a donation in person - such as by a cashier at checkout.
And a massive 76% of those surveyed had made a charitable donation in the last year.
With the pandemic causing a seismic shift in the way that charities fundraise and how donors choose to give, it’s no surprise that technology has stepped in to fill the gap.
Apps and websites such as Werbylo (We Rise By Lifting Others), a Canadian crowdfunding platform, have allowed charities of any size to set themselves up online with no hidden fees charged.
The adoption of this technology has coincided with an unpredicted rise in global charitable donations throughout the pandemic.
Incredibly the charity sector has seen a huge rise in the number of people making donations globally, with 33% of the world’s population having donated to charity in 2020, the Charities Aid Foundation’s World Giving Index 2021 found.
With the loss of physical fundraising events and the closures of stores worldwide, this rise can be largely attributed to the introduction of fundraising apps and websites such as Werbylo.
Additionally, the donation amounts that Canadian donors are giving have risen in value to an average of $965 (CAD) - perhaps with people more willing to donate large sums with the anonymity that online giving allows.
Unlike many other platforms, Werbylo is free to use for donors and has no hidden monthly fees for non-profits and charities - just an essential processing fee of 3.9% + $0.30 per transaction for the recipient.
Fees charged by many crowdfunding platforms have previously put charities off from making the move online, as they feared paying large processing fees to accept their hard-earned donations via a payment platform.
Mani Rahnama, the founder of WERBYLO, said: “The way donors give has changed as a result of the pandemic with 42% of charities cutting down their cash donation collections for hygiene and logistical reasons.
“We’ve seen the number of online donations skyrocket, and there’s no indication that this number is set to fall with the end of the pandemic as so many organizations continue to move operations online.
“We created WERBYLO, an online crowdfunding platform, to allow charities, non-profits, and places of worship of any size to be able to accept payments from their supporters free of charge, and without the need for a physical exchange of cash.
“Werbylo makes it easier to act on that moment of goodwill within seconds, by simply pulling out a phone and making a donation in just three clicks on the app.
“Werbylo crowdfunding platform has raised an incredible $110 million for good causes since launching, our goal is for it to reach $1 billion in 2022 as more and more charities move donations online.”
However, for the charities that have made the switch to online fundraising rather than holding in-person events or opening fundraising kiosks and shops, 48% said they believed that fundraising had changed for good and wouldn’t be going back to traditional methods, a survey by CAF found.
In the UK a Government assessment of Covid-19’s impact on the charitable sector found that 11% of charities had seen an increase in funding by using an online payment platform.
But in the USA that figure was much higher, with the 2021 M+R Benchmarks Study reporting that total online revenue grew by 32%, with Hunger and Poverty charities seeing a mindblowing 173% increase in their online income.
Charities using a service that allowed their donors to commit to a monthly donation, such as Werbylo, found that their monthly revenue from donations increased 25%, accounting for 19% of all of their online revenue in 2020, M+R reports. And the value of one-off gifts from online donors increased by 37% in 2020, the report found.
Those that donated online through their phone gave an average of $42 (USD) whilst those who hopped on their desktop computer or laptop to donate gave an average of $80, the study found.
The study also found that charities that took part in Covid-19 relief work saw their online incomes rise by 40% - mostly through one-off donations - whilst those that didn’t saw their online income rise by 22%. This donation pattern is similar to what is usually observed following a natural disaster.
This year it is not only charities turning to online crowdfunding platforms, but also many places of worship relying on platforms like the Werbylo app to help collect worshipers’ contributions in a contactless manner.
Payment platforms such as Werbylo have been essential for places of worship as congregations returned to physical worship, with physical cash donations halted to prevent the transmission of covid-19.
But it is not only monetary donations that have made the pandemic a charitable time, with a miraculous three billion people (55% of the world’s population) helping a stranger in 2020 during the Covid-19 global crisis.
Through the Werbylo app nonprofits can also manage their upcoming events and volunteer workforce, a difficult task in the midst of a pandemic when 51% of charities surveyed by Ipsos experienced difficulty recruiting volunteers.
Why not donate to a charity right now and set good intentions for 2022? Visit Werbylo.com or download the Werbylo donation app for Apple or Android, to make a donation in just three clicks.
