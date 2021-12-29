Green Refrigerants Market to Witness Immense Growth USD 30.00 Billion by 2027 | Harp International Ltd,Daikin Industries

Green Refrigerants Market

The global green refrigerants market was valued at US$ 15.00 billion in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 30.00 Billion By 2027, indicating a significant increase over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Overview

In response to increasing concerns about global warming, the HVAC&R industry has begun transitioning to green refrigerants. These natural or man-made chemicals have lower global warming potential. R-134a is the most common refrigerant used in commercial and industrial applications. In addition, R-32 is a third-generation refrigerant with a fourteen-year life expectancy. In addition to replacing R-134a with HFO R1234ze, manufacturers are evaluating other technologies that will reduce the impact of the transition to green refrigerants. As with any major change, early implementation is critical in reducing future impacts.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global green refrigerants market include Harp International Ltd., Global Refrigerants, Daikin Industries Ltd, Arkema SA, Tazzetti S.p.A., AGC Inc., The Chemours Company, ASPEN Refrigerants Inc., SRF Limited, The Linde Group, and Honeywell International Inc.

Drivers

Increasing adoption across the industrial and commercial sectors for HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) applications is expected to foster growth of the green refrigerants market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the imposition of stringent environmental regulations over rising greenhouse emissions to promote the adoption of natural refrigerants in the industrial sector is expected to aid the growth of the green refrigerants market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The inception of the COVID-19 crisis has negatively impacted the global green refrigerants market. The pandemic-driven pause in industrial operations has majorly reduced the demand for green refrigerants, while the residential and commercial building sectors maintained their normal pace.

Business Strategies

The Montreal Protocol was established in 1987 by the United Nations with the goal of reducing the consumption and production of synthetic refrigerants such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), which cause ozone layer depletion. Natural refrigerants have seen a surge in demand in the refrigeration industry as a result of this. Furthermore, the United Nations established the Kyoto Protocol in 1997 to reduce hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) and other greenhouse gas emissions globally. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Montreal Protocol countries had eliminated 98 percent of ozone depleting substances (ODS) by 2018, compared to 1990 levels.

Refrigerants are fluids that can change state from liquid to vapour and vice versa at low temperatures, and they're used in air conditioning, ventilation, heating, and product preservation systems. Initially, natural refrigerants such as hydrocarbons, ammonia, and carbon dioxide were used for cooling and refrigeration. These were followed by synthetic refrigerants such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which were widely used in the refrigeration industry but posed a major threat to the ozone layer and led to its depletion due to their high ozone de.

Key Takeaways

The green refrigerants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period owing to the increasing initiatives from governments to reduce reliance on traditional refrigerants. For instance, in September 2021, Danfoss Industries launched the Green Refrigerant Testing Facility in Chennai, India, to study the potential of low-GWP refrigerants.

From a geographical standpoint, the Asia Pacific region is in the driver’s seat for the global green refrigerants market on the heels of high demand from the industrial sector and increasing government support.

In the runner-up spot, the European region is another investment hotspot for the global green refrigerants market on account of a well-established automotive sector and growing adoption of natural refrigerants for commercial applications.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Green Refrigerants Market, By Product Type:

Hydrocarbons

Ammonia

Carbon dioxide

Water

Low-GWP Refrigerants

Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs)

Global Green Refrigerants Market, By Application:

Domestic Refrigeration

Commercial Refrigeration

Industrial Refrigeration

Stationary Air Conditioning

Mobile Air Conditioning

Transportation Refrigeration

The segmentation analysis includes a descriptive evaluation of the segment, a representation of the market stocks made up of each section, the growth rate of all sections, and the attractiveness of the segment in terms of revenue. The regional analysis covers all markets, growth rates for each region, and trends in the segment based on historical data.

