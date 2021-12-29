Antigen Skin Test Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Antigen Skin Test Market Report to 2031. Market is segmented by type Bacterial infection (Tuberculin Test, Lepromin Test, Frei’s, Others), Fungal infection (Candida test, Trichophyton, Coccidioidin test, Histoplasmin test) parasitic infection (Leishmanin test (Montenegro test), Onchocerciasis Skin test), By end user Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa).The report includes detailed Profiles of Leading Antigen Skin Test Companies. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. Increasing health concerns among population and growing incidences of fungal & bacterial infection are some of the factors driving the growth of antigen skin test market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Antigen Skin Test Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic is caused due to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The serious issue among COVID-19 patients is increasing cases of secondary infection. When the SARS-CoV-2 risk increases, the body's immune function decreases, and the probability of fungal infection increases. The increasing cases of fungal infection merge the demand for antigen skin test.

Market Driver

Increasing chronic allergic skin disorders

Chronic allergic skin disorders are the inflammatory conditions in which genetic and environmental factors play significant roles. The most common chronic allergic skin disorder includes chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU) and atopic dermatitis (AD, which may be caused due to multiple food and aeroallergens. However, the skin prick tests (SPTs) are cost-effective method to diagnose type I hypersensitivity. The Skin prick testing (SPT) is a sensitive tool to detect allergic disorders. The antigen combines with immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies fixed to mast cells, chemical mediators which are released from mast cells & results in formation of wheel within 5 minutes. resulting in formation of a wheal.

Increasing public health concerns among population.

Tuberculosis is major public health concern and significant cause of morbidity and mortality globally, especially in developing countries. It is bacterial infection caused by bacterium ‘Mycobacterium tuberculosis’. The rising prevalence of tuberculosis have been declining due to increasing health awareness among population, however, the multidrug-resistant is rising steadily. The rising incidences are India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nigeria, and South Africa. The increasing health concerns among population, rise the demand for antigen skin test globally.

Market Opportunity

Increasing demand for antigen skin test

The rising prevalence of fungal, bacterial, and parasitic infection emerge the demand for antigen skin test. TB skin test or Mantoux tuberculin skin test (TST), is commonly used to diagnose tuberculosis. The test is performed by injecting a small amount of fluid known as tuberculin into the skin on the lower part of the arm. However, the person must return within 48 to 72 hours to detect the reaction on the arm. The FDA approved purified protein derivative (PPD) tuberculin antigens, which are available in the United States, however, outside the US, some other tuberculin antigens such as RT 23 formulation may be used. Testing for fungal antigen is available to diagnosis fungal infections, various antigen-based tests such as Candida test, trichophyton are available to detect infection.

Competitive Landscape

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Coris Bioconcept, Nielsen BioSciences Inc., Physicians Total Care Inc., Sanofi Pasteur Limited, Allermed Laboratories, Inc, Par Pharmaceuticals, Era Biology Co. Ltd, ELITech Group, QIAGEN are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global Antigen Skin Test market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

For instance, in July 2017, Nielsen BioSciences, Inc., FDA-licensed manufacturer expanded its corporate headquarters to Flintkote Avenue in the center of Sorrento Valley, a major hub for the Biotech industry in San Diego. The company occupies about 7,600 square feet of state-of-the-art mixed-use laboratory and office space at its new location.

In January 2016, the company announced, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) updated the payment rate for the coccidioidomycosis skin test. It enables to identify the cost of SPHERUSOL (Coccidioides immitis Spherule-Derived Skin Test Antigen), which is used in patients with Valley Fever.

