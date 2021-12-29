Detergent Polymers Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027 - Clariant, Unisynth Group

Detergent Polymers Market

Detergent polymer is a polymer of new generation which is bio-degradable, eco-friendly, and safe to use in detergent

Detergent polymer is a polymer of new generation which is bio-degradable, eco-friendly, and safe to use in detergent. Organic polymers have been part of detergents-cleaners formulation for many years. There are several types of polymers used in detergents and cleaning products. The main function of polymers is of acting as anti-soil redeposition agent. Thus, specific soil release polymers are developed in order to protect the fibers with a polymeric film. Polymers for detergents feature unique soil removal properties. Detergent polymers protect fabric fibers with a polymeric film. By creating a layer on soil particles and stains, they remove the dirt off the fabric. There is an increasing demand for detergents polymers due to their functions such as anti-redeposition, dispersion, dye transfer inhibition, and sequestration.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global detergent polymers market are Clariant, Unisynth Group, Blue Chem India, Avi Polymers Limited, Intertek Group, Nouryon, Itaconix Corporation, BASF SE, and All-plus Chemical Co., Ltd., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for detergent polymers across the globe is expected to propel growth of the detergent polymers market during the forecast period. Detergent polymers play an important role in household, institutional, and industrial cleaning products. For instance, in February 2020, Clariant planned to launch new addition to its TexCare detergent polymer line. The bio-based TexCare SRN 260 Life unlike all other soil release polymers in the laundry detergent segment which are synthetically sourced, and has an 80% Renewable Carbon Index, making it more sustainable than any other soil release polymer used in liquid detergents and cleaners.Moreover, increasing demand for advanced detergent formulations, rising awareness among people about personal and household hygiene, and outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to drive growth of the detergent polymers market. For instance, in January 2021, Dow launched Acusol Prime 1 Polymer, its first-of-its-kind multifunctional, biodegradable dispersant. The innovation delivers enhanced performance, superior convenience and safety for people and environment that is setting a new standard in home care.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of source, the global detergent polymers market is segmented into:

Natural polymers

Synthetic polymers

On the basis of product type, the global detergent polymers market is segmented into:

Polycarboxylates

Vinyl pyrrolidone

Polyvinyl pyrrolidone

Others

On the basis of function, the global detergent polymers market is segmented into:

Anti-redeposition

Dye transfer inhibitors

Dispersant

Sequestration

Others

Business Strategies:

Because of the protective layer on these film labels, the detergent polymers are durable in harsh environments and have a high resolution of graphics, text, and bar codes. During the forecast period, this is expected to boost demand for detergent polymers.

Furthermore, during the forecast period, key vendors in the detergent polymers market are concentrating on expanding their product portfolio in order to capture a larger customer base and thus gain a larger market share. For example, BASF released its latest solution, Sokalan HP96, in October 2016 for use in the home care and cleaning markets. Sokalan HP96 is a water soluble polymer found in detergents that aids in stain removal from fabrics. Lavergy Pro 104 L, in combination with Sokalan HP96, provides an improved detergent polymer solution.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has altered the way consumers care for their homes—they want high-performing products that provide cleanliness, safety, and peace of mind as hygiene continues to be of the utmost importance. Thus, the consciousness regarding personal hygiene and clean surrounding increased in the current situation, which in turn increases the demand for laundry and household cleaning products. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for detergent and detergent polymers across the globe, driving the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The detergent polymers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of during the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of detergent around the world. For instance, in June 2020, WeylChem launched a new range of soil release polymers for liquid and powder detergents to its product portfolio. Out of in total three products, WeylClean PLN2 offers special benefits such as superior soil removal at 20°C and cost reduction for formulations due to its lower required dosage level.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the detergent polymers market, owing to the increasing demand for detergent polymers, surge in awareness about hygiene (especially during the pandemic), and the rapid growth of the detergents industry. For instance, in October 2019, BASF planned to increase the annual production capacity of alkyl polyglucosides, a non-ionic surfactant, to reliably fulfill the strong demand for the detergent-based home and personal care regional market.

The segmentation analysis includes a descriptive evaluation of the segment, a representation of the market stocks made up of each section, the growth rate of all sections, and the attractiveness of the segment in terms of revenue. The regional analysis covers all markets, growth rates for each region, and trends in the segment based on historical data.

