Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market Report to 2031. Market is segmented by type (Reusable antimicrobial hospital curtains, Disposable antimicrobial hospital curtains), BY Material (Polyester, Polypropylene, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Nursing home, Ambulatory surgical centres, Others). By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The report includes detailed Profiles of Leading Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Companies. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/antimicrobial-curtains-market/#download_sampe_div

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. The rising demand for lightweight, easy to install and safe antimicrobial curtains and increasing transmission of infectious disease are some of the factors driving the growth of Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market

The global pandemic (COVID-19) is caused due to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). It imposes significant risk of transmission to healthcare workers, which reported high mortality rates. The pandemic has emerged the safety measures and enhance the healthcare awareness among population & hospitals which eventually increases the adoption of antimicrobial hospital curtains.

Market Driver

Increasing number of hospitals emerge the need of antimicrobial curtains

Large number of new-build hospitals are created, which provides single-room accommodation for patients. However, hospitals are significant factor of advanced healthcare system. The use of curtains is increasing in critical care, isolations, and various emergency areas in healthcare facilities. Numerous bacterial diseases are transmitted from person to person via hospital which includes equipment, bedside curtains. However, to prevent the spread of infection, various hospitals are installing antimicrobial curtains to prevent from transmission of infection.

Rising concern for transmission of infectious disease

The outbreaks of various hospital-acquired pathogens and its transmission have been reported in emergency areas, and Intensive Care Units. The curtains are frequently touched by visitors, nursing staff & patients, which increases the transmission of diseases causing pathogen. In hospital or clinic curtains various human pathogen are identified, such as Escherichia coli, Micrococcus species, Bacillus sp., Staphylococcus, and Staphylococcus aureus. However, some of these bacteria may persist on curtains even after laundry and become possible causes of infectious diseases. The antimicrobial hospital curtains are effective in reducing bacterial contamination as compared to standard curtains.

Market Opportunity

Antimicrobial hospital curtains reduce the risk of multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs)

The use of antimicrobial curtains in hospital, have significant potential to reduce the transmission of multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, clostridium difficile, vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). The use of antimicrobial curtains enables the healthcare workers, and staff to manage the risk of infection among patients. The antimicrobial component is applied to the curtains to reduce growth of bacteria, which can be develop in any type of an indoor environment. Additionally, the use of antimicrobial curtains controls microbial pathogen, methicillin resistant S. aureus (MRSA). However, it is vital to adapt sanitization guidelines to ensure effective elimination of microbes from hospital curtains.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/antimicrobial-curtains-market/#download_sampe_div

Competitive Landscape

Endurocide Limited, Elers Medical, Hospital Curtain Solutions Inc., Hangzhou Xiang Jun Textile Flame Retardant Tech Co. Ltd, National Surgical Corporation, Anglo Middle East, Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment, RD Plast, Osho International are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global antimicrobial hospital curtains market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

In November 2018, Endurocide Limited newly launched Endurocide Printed Curtains, making an appearance at the Australian College for Infection Prevention and Control Conference in Brisbane. The hospital curtains have both sporicidal & antimicrobial properties, visually bright and colourful disposable, ideal to use in children’s wards. The curtains are designed with the ability to trap and kill harmful pathogens on the surface of the fabric. In November 2018, Endurocide Limited announced its Endurocide Antimicrobial & Sporicidal Curtains cleared International Fabric Standard CG 147 against Mycobacteria tuberculosis.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Antimicrobial hospital curtains market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Medical Devices; click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.