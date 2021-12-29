Recycled Plastics Market Insights, Shaping A New Growth Cycle: 2028 | Plastipak Holdings, Custom Polymers

Recycled Plastics Market

The Global Recycled Plastics Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Increasing Production of Plastics in the World

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Recycled Plastics Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Increasing Production of Plastics in the World , Recycled plastics are made from scrap or waste plastic and are used to make storage containers, concrete, and PVC windows for the building and construction, packaging, automotive, electrical and electronics, and textile industries.

Market Overview:

Recycled plastics are items that were originally made out of oil or other natural resources. The process of recycling these materials is called plastic recycling. Recycling involves chemically treating liquids and oils so that they can be used again in something else. This process can be valuable for the reduction of waste because it can turn a highly valuable resource (oil or gas) into something that has very little value once used. Plastic recycling is perhaps the most effective and efficient method for disposing of different types of waste. The process involves breaking down the materials into simple compounds such as PVC, polypropylene, and others, then processing them in various ways to transform them into useful products, and then finally packaging and releasing them into the marketplace.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global recycled plastics market include Plastipak Holdings, Custom Polymers, Clear Path Recycling, Green Line Polymers, B&B Plastics, B. Schoenberg & Co., Jayplas, KW Plastics, Suez, and Veolia.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of plastic and the increasing burden of plastic pollution in the world is expected to drive the growth of the global recycled plastics market. For instance, according to Deccan Herald, around 360 million metric tonnes of plastics are produced each year in the world. Reusing this waste material instead of throwing it away or reusing it causes a lot of harm to the environment and human health because of the chemicals that are used during this process. These chemicals can be carcinogenic, pollute the air, poison food, and can contribute to a variety of different diseases. Because recycled plastics have a low price and are available at a fairly high volume, they are extremely cheap and readily available. Because it can be used again, recycled materials should be used instead of discarding them without another thought. Increasing usage of recycled plastics in several sectors is estimated to boost the growth of the global recycled plastics market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a very negative effect on the growth of the global recycled plastics market, owing to the absence of manual labor in the production plants, along with the closing down of several end-use businesses. Stay-at-home orders and transport restrictions in several nations also impacted the market growth.

Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global recycled plastics market is segmented into:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

On the basis of source, the global recycled plastics market is segmented into:

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Bags & Films

Synthetic Fiber

Rigid Plastics & Foams

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global recycled plastics market is segmented into:

Building & Construction

Textiles

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Others

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global recycled plastics market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4%, owing to the increasing amount of plastic usage in the world. For instance, according to Condor Ferries, the world uses more than 500 billion plastic bags each year.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global recycled plastics market, owing to the increased usage of plastic in the region. For instance, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018, the total plastic generation in the U.S. was around 35.7 million tons.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global recycled plastics market, owing to the increased production of plastics in the region. For instance, according to India Today, India generates around 5.58 million tonnes of single-use plastic every year.

About Us:

