U.S. Opioids Market Grow At Remarkable CAGR 5.2% CAGR with USD 12,046.3 million by 2028 | Purdue Pharma L.P.,

U.S. Opioids Market

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ข๐จ๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐‚๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ โ€“ ๐๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐œ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ

The opioids crisis is a very real problem that is sweeping across the United States. There are an estimated 14 million Americans addicted to or suffering from chronic pain. Some of those people would qualify for OxyContin, but due to the black market for illegally obtained OxyContin, many who get hooked end up on heroin or other harder drugs. So what is happening with all this Opioids hype? Why are prescriptions for oxycontin increasing, even as the demand for heroin is decreasing?

Recently there has been some good news regarding the opioids crisis. The administration and medical society have come together and are implementing some new strategies for combating the epidemic. Unfortunately for consumers, the medical community has not been as forthcoming with information and implementation details about these strategies. That has left the conscience of many doctors, understandably, holding strong against prescription medicine "recreational" drugs such as OxyContin.

In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Opioids crisis is one of the largest and fastest growing drug problems of recent decades. Among the different strategies being implemented by government and non-government organizations to address this public health issue include building community relationships to address the issue, expanding treatment options, educating people on the dangers of opioid misuse, implementing medication intervention programs, and encouraging treatment for those already addicted. Although many of these initiatives are being implemented successfully, there is still a lot of work to be done. This is why it is very important for individuals, family members, and caregivers to be aware of their loved ones addiction to opioids and take all necessary steps to get them the assistance they need.

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ ๐“๐จ ๐€๐ฏ๐š๐ข๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐”๐ฉ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ–๐ŸŽ%

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐“๐จ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1048

The U.S. opioids market was valued at US$ 12,046.3 million in 2015 and is expected to witness a moderate CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2016โ€“2024).

๐”.๐’. ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ข๐จ๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

High prevalence of chronic pain is expected to propel growth of the U.S. opioids market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM), 2011, around 1.8 billion people suffered from chronic pain.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of cancer is also expected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, 110,070 new cases of gynecologic cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2018 and the disease resulted in around 32,120 deaths in the same year.

๐“๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1048

๐”.๐’. ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ข๐จ๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Funding for R&D in opioids is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the U.S. opioids market. For instance, in the U.S., The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) offers funding for R&D in drug use and its consequences.

๐”.๐’. ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ข๐จ๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

๐”.๐’. ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ข๐จ๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Increasing substance abuse is expected to limit growth of the U.S. opioids market. For instance, according to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in the U.S., around 164.8 million people aged 12 or older in the U.S. were past month substance users that included tobacco, alcohol, or illicit drugs.

๐”.๐’. ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ข๐จ๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Major players operating in the U.S. opioids market include, ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง, ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐œ, ๐๐จ๐ž๐ก๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฅ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ฆ ๐†๐ฆ๐›๐‡, ๐„๐ ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐„๐ง๐๐จ ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐œ, ๐‰๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐Œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ค๐ซ๐จ๐๐ญ ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ, ๐๐Ÿ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐๐ฎ๐ž ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š ๐‹.๐., ๐’๐š๐ง๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข ๐’.๐€., ๐’๐ฎ๐ง ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐“๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ง ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ.

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ-๐๐จ๐ฐ ๐“๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1048

Detailed Segmentation:

โšซ๐”.๐’. ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ข๐จ๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ

โšชCodeine

โšชFentanyl

โšชMeperidine

โšชMethadone

โšชMorphine

โšชHydrocodone

โšซ๐”.๐’. ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ข๐จ๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โšชPain Management

โšชNeuropathic Pain

โšชMigraine

โšชBack Pain

โšชOsteoarthritis Pain

โšชCancer Pain

โšชOthers

โ—‹Cough Treatment

โ—‹Diarrhea Treatment

๐“๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1048

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.