U.S. Opioids Market Grow At Remarkable CAGR 5.2% CAGR with USD 12,046.3 million by 2028 | Purdue Pharma L.P.,

U.S. Opioids Market

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐎𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐬 – 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲

The opioids crisis is a very real problem that is sweeping across the United States. There are an estimated 14 million Americans addicted to or suffering from chronic pain. Some of those people would qualify for OxyContin, but due to the black market for illegally obtained OxyContin, many who get hooked end up on heroin or other harder drugs. So what is happening with all this Opioids hype? Why are prescriptions for oxycontin increasing, even as the demand for heroin is decreasing?

Recently there has been some good news regarding the opioids crisis. The administration and medical society have come together and are implementing some new strategies for combating the epidemic. Unfortunately for consumers, the medical community has not been as forthcoming with information and implementation details about these strategies. That has left the conscience of many doctors, understandably, holding strong against prescription medicine "recreational" drugs such as OxyContin.

In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Opioids crisis is one of the largest and fastest growing drug problems of recent decades. Among the different strategies being implemented by government and non-government organizations to address this public health issue include building community relationships to address the issue, expanding treatment options, educating people on the dangers of opioid misuse, implementing medication intervention programs, and encouraging treatment for those already addicted. Although many of these initiatives are being implemented successfully, there is still a lot of work to be done. This is why it is very important for individuals, family members, and caregivers to be aware of their loved ones addiction to opioids and take all necessary steps to get them the assistance they need.

The U.S. opioids market was valued at US$ 12,046.3 million in 2015 and is expected to witness a moderate CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2016–2024).

𝐔.𝐒. 𝐎𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

High prevalence of chronic pain is expected to propel growth of the U.S. opioids market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM), 2011, around 1.8 billion people suffered from chronic pain.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of cancer is also expected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, 110,070 new cases of gynecologic cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2018 and the disease resulted in around 32,120 deaths in the same year.

𝐔.𝐒. 𝐎𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Funding for R&D in opioids is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the U.S. opioids market. For instance, in the U.S., The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) offers funding for R&D in drug use and its consequences.

𝐔.𝐒. 𝐎𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

Increasing substance abuse is expected to limit growth of the U.S. opioids market. For instance, according to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in the U.S., around 164.8 million people aged 12 or older in the U.S. were past month substance users that included tobacco, alcohol, or illicit drugs.

𝐔.𝐒. 𝐎𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the U.S. opioids market include, 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧, 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐦 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐄𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐤𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐭 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐋.𝐏., 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐟𝐢 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐒𝐮𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

Detailed Segmentation:

⚫𝐔.𝐒. 𝐎𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬

⚪Codeine

⚪Fentanyl

⚪Meperidine

⚪Methadone

⚪Morphine

⚪Hydrocodone

⚫𝐔.𝐒. 𝐎𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

⚪Pain Management

⚪Neuropathic Pain

⚪Migraine

⚪Back Pain

⚪Osteoarthritis Pain

⚪Cancer Pain

⚪Others

○Cough Treatment

○Diarrhea Treatment

