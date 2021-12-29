Teeth Whitening Products market A USD 6140.75 million market By 2026 With Cagr Of 4.95% Forecast During 2019 To 2027

Teeth Whitening Products

Teeth whitening products are used to bleach teeth to make them whiter and more presentable.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Teeth whitening products are used to bleach teeth to make them whiter and more presentable. Teeth whitening is the practice of using chlorine or other substances to whiten teeth. Teeth whitening products effectively change the color of tooth enamel. There are different types of teeth whitening products available. These include strips, gels, toothpaste, and white light laser. Teeth whitening products are of two types, such as surface whiteners and bleaches. Toothpastes do not contain bleach and remove surface stains only, while over-the-counter products contain hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide that lightens the color of the tooth. Teeth whitening products, such as toothpastes, help lighten the tooth's color by about one shade. Thus, there is an increasing demand for teeth whitening products worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global teeth whitening products market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Beyond International Inc., GLO Science, KöR Whitening, Brodie & Stone, Ultradent Products Inc., Lion Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Church & Dwight Co., Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Unilever PLC, and The Procter & Gamble Company, among others

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for teeth whitening products due to increasing consumer awareness about oral hygiene is expected to boost the growth of the teeth whitening products market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, SmileDirectClub announced the expansion of its award-winning whitening line with its new Pro Whitening System, designed to whiten teeth in just one week, up to twice as bright. This new system provides a convenient and long-lasting way to whiten smiles through a quick and easy whitening gel application.

Moreover, technological advancements in teeth whitening products and the availability of teeth whitening OTC products are some major factors expected to augment the growth of the teeth whitening products market. For instance, in August 2020, Colgate Optic White lunched its new Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen designed to brighten your smile while you sleep. The advanced whitening technology, which is powered by hydrogen peroxide, removes 15 years of stains in just week. It's the perfect innovation to help brighten your smile.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has turned a spotlight on the increased focus on personal hygiene and home-based dental aesthetics. As pandemic continues across the globe, individuals are unable to visit dentist for both routine and cosmetic dental procedures, thereby increasing the demand for teeth whitening solutions. Moreover, the availability OTC products, such as toothpaste, gels, films, etc., and online platforms has increased their adoption during the pandemic. According to the article published in 2020 in British Dental Journal, good oral hygiene is considered to be the best way to avoid airway infections in patients, especially among COVID-19 patients. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The teeth whitening products market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for herbal oral products across the globe. For instance, in January 2019, Amway India announced the launch of its latest innovation - ‘Glister Herbals Toothpaste’, to mark its entry into the herbal oral care market.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the teeth whitening products market, owing to the increasing adoption of teeth whitening products, increasing adoption of herbal products, technological advancements, and increasing consumer awareness about oral hygiene in these regions.

For instance, in March 2021, Colgate-Palmolive launched a new oral care category with the launch of CO. by Colgate – an oral beauty collection that transforms the simple act of brushing your teeth into a ritual for feeling good. Moreover, in February 2020, Procter & Gamble Co. announced the launch of the teeth-whitening applicator that looks like a pen and helps remove surface stains. The applicator is designed to brighten smiles for people in a rush. P&G recommends using the ARC pen twice a day for two weeks and refraining from eating or drinking for one hour after application.

