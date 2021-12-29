Digital Mining Market Size Expected to Reach USD 32.42 Billion at CAGR of 13.5%, by 2028

Reports And Data

Digital Mining Market Size – USD 11.69 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.5%, Market Trends –Advancements in mining technology

Growing demand for real-time analysis in mining sector is the key factor driving market growth

The global digital mining market size is expected to reach USD 32.42 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Some key factors driving global market revenue growth are rising requirement of real-time analysis and increasing adoption of automation platforms in mining industries. Digital mining involves implementation of computerized digital technology in mining activities. It offers various solutions and services that are designed to manage and optimize production and operational activities in mining. Digital mining operation uses advanced systems such as 3D modeling technology, unmanned vehicle, and others that allow mining companies to design models of underground mining areas and manage mining operation remotely.

Digital mining also applies several advanced technologies such as automation & robotics, real-time analytics, cybersecurity, and others. Automation & robotics technology allows mining companies to minimize human labor requirements and automate mining activities by using physical machines and software. Automation & robotics segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing application of automation and robotics due to various advantages such as less labor requirement, enhanced efficiency, and low time requirement are some key factors driving revenue growth in this segment.

Major players in the market include Caterpillar, Sandvik AB, SAP, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., GE, Siemens, Komatsu Mining Corp., IBM, and Bentley Systems.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• In June 2021, Schneider Electric and Wärtsilä announced the development of local modular energy solution for lithium mining. This solution offers power supply consulting and design, power infrastructure build, equipment delivery, installation, digital microgrids operation, and commissioning.

• Surface mining segment accounted for majority revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing use of raw materials such as iron, coal, copper, sand, and others, and rising focus on safety during surface mining operations and activities.

• North America accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global market in 2020. Growing adoption of advanced digital technologies in mining activities is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the digital mining market based on type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Underground Mining

• Surface Mining

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Automation & Robotics

• Real-Time Analytics

• Cybersecurity

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Iron & Ferro Alloys

• Non-Ferrous Metals

• Precious Metals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Conclusively, all aspects of the Digital Mining market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

