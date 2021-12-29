Osteoporosis Treatment Market CAGR of 3.8% To Reach USD 16.6 Bn 2028 | Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories,

Osteoporosis Treatment

Increasing awareness about osteoporosis among patients is expected to support the growth of osteoporosis treatment market.

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing awareness about osteoporosis among patients is expected to support the growth of osteoporosis treatment market. The nonprofit organizations and market players are putting efforts to increase awareness and knowledge among healthcare service providers and people about osteoporosis. Osteoporosis problem among several people is still under-diagnosed, especially in rural areas. This is mainly because of inaccessibility and high cost of the osteoporosis diagnostic tools and agents. However, with the technological advancement and rising awareness among people, it is expected that rate of osteoporosis diagnosis will increase in near future leading to market growth of the market.

The global osteoporosis treatment market size was valued at US$ 11.8 Bn in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Major players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, 2013, EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA collaborated with South Korea-based, Ahn-Gook Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the distribution of Binosto osteoporosis drug in South Korea.

Major players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market are also focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Prolia from Amgen Inc. for the treatment of glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis in men and women at high risk of fracture.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

R&D of new drugs is expected to propel growth of the global osteoporosis treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018, the European Medicine Agency accepted Amgen Inc. and Union Chiriquí Belge’s submission to review their drug Evenity (romosozumab), an anabolic agent indicated for treatment of postmenopausal women and men with osteoporosis.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to aid in growth of the global osteoporosis treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Major players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2018, Pfenex Inc. partnered with Alvogen Inc. for R&D of Pfenex Inc.’s osteoporosis drug candidate PF708.

Major players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market are also focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2013, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., launched its drug PRALIA—a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of osteoporosis, in Japan.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market include, Allergan plc., Amgen Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA, F Hoffmann La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Mylan Inc., Merck & Co AG, Novartis AG, Pfenex Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Major players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, Ahn-Gook Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a marketing partner of EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA, received Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) approval for its drug Binosto—a buffered solution indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Detailed Segmentation:

⚫𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 :

⚪Bisphosphonates

⚪Alendronate

⚪Risedronate

⚪Ibandronate

⚪Zoledronic Acid

⚪Others

•Calcitonin

•Hormone Therapy

•Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

•Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein (PTHrP) Analog

•Rank Ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor

⚫𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

⚪Oral

⚪Injectable

⚪Others

⚫𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

⚪Hospitals

⚪Online Pharmacies

⚪Retail Pharmacies

⚫𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲:

⚪North America

⚪Latin America

⚪Europe

⚪Asia Pasific

⚪Middle East

⚪Africa

