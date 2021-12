Osteoporosis Treatment Market CAGR of 3.8% To Reach USD 16.6 Bn 2028 | Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories,

Osteoporosis Treatment

Increasing awareness about osteoporosis among patients is expected to support the growth of osteoporosis treatment market.

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing awareness about osteoporosis among patients is expected to support the growth of osteoporosis treatment market. The nonprofit organizations and market players are putting efforts to increase awareness and knowledge among healthcare service providers and people about osteoporosis. Osteoporosis problem among several people is still under-diagnosed, especially in rural areas. This is mainly because of inaccessibility and high cost of the osteoporosis diagnostic tools and agents. However, with the technological advancement and rising awareness among people, it is expected that rate of osteoporosis diagnosis will increase in near future leading to market growth of the market.

The global osteoporosis treatment market size was valued at US$ 11.8 Bn in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2018 โ€“ 2026).

๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, 2013, EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA collaborated with South Korea-based, Ahn-Gook Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the distribution of Binosto osteoporosis drug in South Korea.

Major players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market are also focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Prolia from Amgen Inc. for the treatment of glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis in men and women at high risk of fracture.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐จ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

R&D of new drugs is expected to propel growth of the global osteoporosis treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018, the European Medicine Agency accepted Amgen Inc. and Union Chiriquรญ Belgeโ€™s submission to review their drug Evenity (romosozumab), an anabolic agent indicated for treatment of postmenopausal women and men with osteoporosis.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to aid in growth of the global osteoporosis treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

Major players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2018, Pfenex Inc. partnered with Alvogen Inc. for R&D of Pfenex Inc.โ€™s osteoporosis drug candidate PF708.

Major players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market are also focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2013, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., launched its drug PRALIAโ€”a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of osteoporosis, in Japan.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐จ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Major players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market include, Allergan plc., Amgen Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA, F Hoffmann La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Mylan Inc., Merck & Co AG, Novartis AG, Pfenex Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐จ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, Ahn-Gook Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a marketing partner of EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA, received Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) approval for its drug Binostoโ€”a buffered solution indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Detailed Segmentation:

โšซ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐จ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐›๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž :

โšชBisphosphonates

โšชAlendronate

โšชRisedronate

โšชIbandronate

โšชZoledronic Acid

โšชOthers

โ€ขCalcitonin

โ€ขHormone Therapy

โ€ขSelective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

โ€ขParathyroid Hormone-Related Protein (PTHrP) Analog

โ€ขRank Ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor

โšซ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐จ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐›๐ฒ ๐‘๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โšชOral

โšชInjectable

โšชOthers

โšซ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐จ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐›๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:

โšชHospitals

โšชOnline Pharmacies

โšชRetail Pharmacies

โšซ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐จ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐›๐ฒ ๐†๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ:

โšชNorth America

โšชLatin America

โšชEurope

โšชAsia Pasific

โšชMiddle East

โšชAfrica

