Animal Rescue Donations: Help Rescue Dogs & Cats by Donating to Rescue Me and Other 501c3 Pet Rescue Charities

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are two days left to donate to Rescue Me, a local animal shelter, or other pet rescue on or before December 31, 2021 to receive a 2021 tax deduction, as permitted by IRS rules. Rescue Me operates a rescue center for special needs dogs on 135-acres, along with the website RescueMe.org which is one of the world’s most visited pet charity websites, having helped save the lives over 1 million homeless pets.



Whether donating to Rescue Me or a local pet shelter, year-end tax deductions provide the funding nonprofit charities require to operate and save the most pets each year.

Be sure to verify any charity you donate to is listed as a tax-exempt organization on the IRS website. Look for a page like this IRS verification page for Rescue Me on the IRS site.

About Rescue Me

Rescue Me is an international 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.

