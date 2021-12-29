Biofertilizers market Growth with 10.1 % CAGR Predicted till 2019 - 2027 | Lallemand Inc., Novozymes A/S, Agrinos AS,

Biofertilizers Market

The inorganic forms of these fertilizers are the ones that are available in the form of powder, liquid, granular, and even tablets.

A biofertilizer Market usually contains various kinds of microorganisms that when applied to the various parts of the plants, plant surfaces, or even soil, helps in promoting growth by enhancing the availability of the available supply of primary nutrients to that particular plant. These biofertilizers can be either inorganic or organic. The inorganic forms of these fertilizers are the ones that are available in the form of powder, liquid, granular, and even tablets. These are usually in combination with different nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, iron, and others. There are also organic fertilizers, but they are usually inorganic because they contain bacteria and fungi that do not include living microorganisms.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global biofertilizers market include Valagro, Varsha Bioscience, and Technology India Pvt Ltd., LKB BioFertilizer, Criyagen, Agrinos, Aumgene Biosciences, Valent BioSciences, Jaipur Bio-Fertilizers, Biomax Naturals, Manidharma Biotech Pvt Ltd, AgriLife, Seipasa, Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Ltd, Kan Biosys, Symborg, Nutramax Laboratories Inc, IPL Biologicals Limited, T. Stanes & Company Limited, Rizobacter Argentina S.A., Lallemand Inc., Kiwa Bio-Tech, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, UPL Limited, Vegalab SA, and Novozymes A/S.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing agricultural land in the world is the main factor that is expected to enhance the growth of the global biofertilizers market. For instance, according to Food and Agriculture Organization, currently, around 11% of the world's land surface is utilized for producing the crop. Organic biofertilizers are usually applied in the form of a pellet, paper, or bag form. In this way, it would be much easier for the farmers to apply them to their crops. However, organic fertilizers are more beneficial than inorganic ones because they do not cause any damage to the crops by introducing heavy metals and toxic elements to the soil and by introducing nitrogen fixation bacteria that helps in breaking down the plant material rather than just adding to the existing nitrogen cycle in the soil. This is the reason why organic biofertilizers are more preferable to inorganic ones especially when it comes to the kinds of crops that need phosphorous and other nutrients. In the case of biofertilizers for bio-intensive crops like maize, soya, and some legumes, the application of organic fertilizers is still preferable. Increasing investment in the global agricultural sector is estimated to propel the growth of the global biofertilizers market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The global biofertilizers market was witnessed a somewhat stable market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a stable trend of high demand in 2020. The local manufacturers are assessed to dominate the market in most of the nations. There has been a high increase in food crop production such as rice in Asian countries, fruits & vegetables in European countries, and soybean, in South America.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global biofertilizers market was assessed at around US$ 2.6 billion in 2021, and increasing at a CAGR of 11.9% is projected to reach around US$ 4.5 billion by the year 2026, owing to the increasing prevalence of agricultural land in the world. For instance, according to World Bank data, in 2018, total agricultural land in Germany was reported at around 47.64%.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global biofertilizers market, owing to the increasing prevalence of chemical companies in the region. For instance, according to SelectUSA, there are more than 13,000 chemical firms in the U.S., producing more than 70,000 products.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global biofertilizers market, owing to the increasing prevalence of agricultural activities in developing nations. For instance, according to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the arable land in India is around 159.7 million hectares.

