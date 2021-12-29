Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market is Expected to witness high growth rate in the near future by 2028 | Novartis, Pfizer

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

The bladder in the human body holds urine before it leaves the body during urination. The bladder cancer is a type of cancer in which cancerous cells form in the tissues of the bladder. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, around 430,000 new cases of bladder cancer were diagnosed in 2012, with bladder cancer being the ninth-most common cancer. There are three major types of bladder cancer and they are named on the basis of type of cells become cancerous.

• Transitional Cell Carcinoma: Transitional cell carcinoma is also called as urothelial carcinoma. It begins in the urothelial cells of the bladder which are located in the lining the bladder. This is the common type of bladder cancer.

• Squamous Cell Carcinoma: This type of cancer initiates in the squamous cells and it develops in the bladder, following prolonged irritation or infection

• Adenocarcinoma: This type of cancer begins in the secretory cells (glandular) that are located in the lining of bladder. This is very rare type of bladder cancer.

According to the study of American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), urothelial carcinoma accounts for around 90%, squamous cell carcinoma accounts 4% and adenocarcinoma accounts 2% of all bladder cancer. The remaining 4% bladder cancer includes other rare type of bladder cancer viz. sarcoma and small cell anaplastic cancer. There are different type of treatment adopted by doctors that typically depend on the patient’s preference for treatment and also type of bladder cancer.

Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of bladder cancer in developed regions is expected to drive growth of the global bladder cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period. As per stats released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), 59% of bladder cancer cases are observed in developed countries, with Belgium reporting the highest number of bladder cancer cases. As per stats released by Cancer Research UK—a charity involved in cancer research and development—here were around 10,100 new cases reported in the U.K. in 2014. Bladder cancer accounts for around 3% of all new cancer cases reported in the U.K. As per a study by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), incidence rate of the disease has decreased by around 12% in the U.K. in the recent past.

According a study by Cancer Research Institute, bladder cancer is more prevalent among men than women. Around 77,000 new cases were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2016, leading to 16,000 deaths. Continuous advancements in clinical research resulted into increased survival rate of people suffering from bladder cancer, which is around 77% observed in last few years. As per the stats of American Cancer Society, bladder cancer accounts for 5% of all new cancer cases in the U.S.

Major causes of bladder cancer are unhealthy habits smoking along with extensive exposure to industrial chemicals, drinking water with high level of arsenic, family history of bladder cancer, and long-term use of urinary catheters.

However, high cost of treatment, rising use of generic drugs, and asymptomatic nature of diseases are expected to restrain growth of the global bladder cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Among regions, North America holds the dominant position in the global bladder cancer therapeutics market, followed by Europe. This is owing to presence of robust healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced treatment options in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate, owing to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population, and growing FDI in healthcare. As per stats released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the healthcare sector in India witness FDI worth US$ 4.09 billion between April 2000 and September 2016. Also, medical tourism in the region is a flourishing business, due to easy access to high-quality low-cost treatment option. According to data released by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)— a Trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India—the medical tourism industry in India rakes in US$ 3 billion each year. This creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the bladder cancer therapeutics market in the region.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global bladder cancer therapeutics market are Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan Inc., AVI Biopharma Inc., and AstraZeneca plc. Some are the major drugs

Bladder cancer therapeutics market taxonomy:

• Global Market by Bladder Cancer Type

o Urothelial Carcinoma

o Squamous Cell Carcinoma

o Adenocarcinoma

o Global Market by Treatment Type

o Surgery

o Transurethral bladder tumor resection (TURBT)

o Cystectomy

o Urinary Diversion

o Chemotherapy

o Intravesical (local) Chemotherapy

o Systemic (whole body) Chemotherapy

o Immunotherapy

o Intravesical Therapy

o Interferon Therapy

o Radiation Therapy

• Global Market by Test Type

o Biopsy

o Cystoscopy

o Urine Cytology

o Urinalysis

o Bladder Ultrasound

• Global Market by Gender

o Men

o Women

• Global Market by Geography

o North America

o Europe

o APAC

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

