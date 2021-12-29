Adult Vaccines Market is Expected to Witness a Robust CAGR of 7.1% by 2028 | AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer,

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adult vaccines can help prevent certain infections. Even if you're healthy, it's important to get recommended vaccines to protect your health. During childhood, you may receive several different types of immunizations, such as the mumps and rubella vaccination. In the past, these vaccinations were only needed during adolescence, but these days, adults need regular booster shots to stay healthy. Your immune system helps protect you from illness by creating proteins called antibodies, which attack germs and cause infection.

Despite the importance of getting the recommended vaccines, adult immunization programs are often difficult to implement. Many adults do not have easy access to medical care or a primary care provider, which can make getting these shots more difficult. In addition, there are challenges related to obtaining a complete history. Furthermore, because many adults are now seeing different healthcare providers, it is difficult for them to maintain complete records of vaccinations. Fortunately, these challenges can be overcome by a comprehensive and sustainable adult immunization program.

The global adult vaccines market was valued at US$ 12,806.49 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2021 - 2028).

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global adult vaccines market are focused on approval and launch of new vaccines to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2018, Dynavax Technologies Corporation received U.S Food and Drug Administration approval for its two-dosed Hepatitis-B vaccine indicated for adults aged 18 years and older.

Global Adult Vaccines Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new vaccines is expected to propel growth of the global adult vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2017, Cipla collaborated with Serum Institute of India to launch Hepatitis B vaccine for adults in India.

Moreover, high prevalence of pneumococcal disease among adults is also expected to propel growth of the global adult vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, National Health Interview Survey, 2015, reported an increase of 2.8% increased risk for pneumococcal disease among adults aged 19-64 years.

Global Adult Vaccines Market: Opportunities

R&D of new vaccines is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global adult vaccines market. For instance, in January 2018, the World Health Organization awarded Bharat Biotech with prequalification from to develop rotavirus vaccine ROTAVAC.

Moreover, increasing awareness regarding vaccination is also expected to propel growth of the global adult vaccines market over the forecast period. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends adults to periodically take up vaccination. In 2015, the CDC, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services launched Healthy People 2020, a five-year initiative, to improve adult immunization.

Market Trends

The global adult vaccines market is witnessing funding for R&D. For instance, in 2015, the Department of Biotechnology projected a funding of US$ 2.95 million for Malaria Vaccine Initiative, to develop vaccine against Plasmodium falciparum and P. vivax.

Increasing awareness regarding vaccination is expected to propel growth of the global adult vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the CDC 2015, flu vaccinations prevented around 1.9 million flu illnesses, 966,000 flu-associated medical visits, and around 67,000 flu-associated hospitalizations, representing 6.5% lowering of disease burden.

Global Adult Vaccines Market: Restraints

Many people are reluctant to get vaccinated, which is expected to limit growth of the global adult vaccines market. For instance, 4 out of 5 people did not report for Tdap vaccination in the U.S. and over one-third of the participants did not report for pneumococcal vaccination, according to a survey conducted by the CDC in 2015.

Global Adult Vaccines Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global adult vaccines market include, AstraZeneca Plc, CSL Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Medimmune, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, and Serum Institute of India.

Global Adult Vaccines Market: Segmentation

On the basis of vaccine, the global adult vaccines market is segmented into:

• Influenza

• Tetanus/Diphtheria/Pertussis

• Varicella

• Human Papillomavirus

• Zoster

• Measles/mumps/Rubella

• Pneumococcal

• Hepatitis

• Others

On the basis of vaccine type, the global adult vaccines market is segmented into:

• Monovalent

• Multivalent

On the basis of technology, the global adult vaccines market is segmented into:

• Live Attenuated Vaccines

• Inactivated Viral or Bacterial Vaccines

• Toxoid Vaccines

• Recombinant Vaccines

• Conjugate Vaccines

On the basis of region, the global adult vaccines market is segmented into:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

