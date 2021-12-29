Coffee Beauty Products market Business Growth And Top Companies Detailed Analysis By Forecast To 2028

Coffee Beauty Products

The most effective and reliable anti-aging compound present in these coffee beauty products Market is Hyaluronic acid, which improves blood circulation.

Market Overview:

These coffee beans are resistant to the attacks of coffee bean rust and thus they are easily available. People having puffy eyes under the eyes can make use of coffee beauty products, which contains extract of wild carrot, which aids in treating puffy eyes and provides more radiance under the eyes. The dark lines can also be conveniently treated effectively by applying the coffee facial wash, which sits easily on the skin and shines even when no other makeup is applied. It contains rich ingredients that include wild carrot, red algae extract, wild yucca root, wild orange flower, aloe vera, and many others. The majority of the chemicals present in this coffee facial wash, which acts as a face cleanser, moisturizer, and serum; are all safe for usage.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global coffee beauty products market include MCaffeine, Ogx, The Beauty Company, Estee Lauder Inc., Java Skin Care, The Body Shop, BioCare, Mr. Bean Body Care, Avon Product Inc., and L’Oréal Paris.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing growth in the global beauty sector is the main factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global coffee beauty products market. For instance, according to International Beauty Association, the size of the global cosmetics market was valued at around US$ 380.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach around US$ 463.5 billion by the year 2027. Coffee is known to have many health benefits but one of them is its skin-care benefits. Several types of research have revealed that coffee can help reduce the look of cellulite in the body. It is believed that the caffeine present in coffee helps improve blood circulation and dilate blood vessels underneath the skin; thereby, resulting in reducing cellulite formation. In turn, this will help minimize the look of cellulite around the thighs and buttocks. One of the best-known properties of coffee is its antioxidant property; this means that coffee is a great anti-inflammatory agent and can thus help prevent acne, rashes, burns, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin conditions. Caffeine is known as a highly effective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory; it blocks the action of prostaglandins, a compound that is released by the inflammatory cells. Increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to enhance the growth of the global coffee beauty products market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Increasing lockdown measures and travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have challenged the growth of the global coffee beauty products market. Moreover, the reduction of manual labor in production plants and increasing COVID positive cases in the world has also restricted the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global coffee beauty products market was assessed at around US$ 590.1 million in 2018, and increasing at a CAGR of 5.1% is projected to grow from 2019 to 2025, owing to increasing cases of skin disorders such as eczema in the world. For instance, according to Karger Publishers, in the world, around 1-3% of adults and 15-20% of children suffer from eczema.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global coffee beauty products, owing to the increasing prevalence of beauty and cosmetics brands in the region. For instance, according to American Cosmetic Manufacturers Association, there are currently around 103,644 beauty, cosmetics & fragrance stores in the U.S.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global coffee beauty products, owing to the increasing investments in the cosmetic sector of the region. For instance, according to Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the market value of the beauty sector in India currently is around US$ 11 billion.

