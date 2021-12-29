Residue Hydro Desulfurization Catalyst market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | CRI Catalyst Leuna GmbH

Hydrodesulfurization (HDS) is a catalytic chemical process widely used to remove nitrogen, sulfur and other from natural gas.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Hydrodesulfurization (HDS) is a catalytic chemical process widely used to remove nitrogen, sulfur, and other from natural gas and from refined petroleum products, such as fuel oils, diesel fuel, kerosene, jet fuel, and gasoline or petrol. These fuels are widely used in vehicles, gas & oil burning power plants, aircraft, railroad locomotives, fuel combustion, and residential and industrial furnaces. As sulfur dioxide is responsible for increasing pollution in the environment, residue hydro desulfurization process help reduce sulfur dioxide emissions from fuels. Fuels obtained through the process of hydro desulfurization are used in vehicles, trains, aircraft, gas or oil burning power plants, ships, furnaces, and other forms of fuel combustion, to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global residue hydro desulfurization catalyst market are Axens S.A., W.R. Grace & Co, Clariant AG, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Johnson Matthey PLC, Honeywell UOP, Albemarle Corp, Redkino Catalyst Company, CRI Catalyst Leuna GmbH, and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, among others.

Buy-Now this Report and get up to 80% DISCOUNT : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2342

Key Market Drivers:

Rising exposure of harmful air particulates such as nitrogen oxide, sulfur oxide, and others is expected to augment the growth of the residue hydro desulfurization catalyst market during the forecast period. For instance, the Clean Air Act requires the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to set national air quality standards for six criteria pollutants (sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, ozone, carbon monoxide, particulate matter, and lead) based on primary (health-based) and secondary (welfare-based) considerations.

Moreover, initiatives by governments or market players to curb sulfur and harmful emissions are expected to accelerate the growth of the residue hydro desulfurization catalyst market. For instance, in March 2021, S-Oil completed the upgrade of its Ulsan petrochemical plant to prevent sulfur and harmful vapor from being emitted into the air as part of an effort to accelerate the company’s environmental, social, and governance efforts. According to the refinery, it has injected some US$ 64.9 million into the expansion of its residue hydro-desulfurization capacity and the construction of a vapor combustion unit.

Buy Now and Get Instant Discount of Premium Report : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2342

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Oil & gas sector is the major consumer of hydro desulfurization catalysts. The pandemic has posed many challenges to the oil and gas sector, due to slowing down of refined products from industrial sectors failed agreements on production cuts, and fluctuating crude oil prices, which affects hydro desulfurization catalysts demand. Moreover, disrupted supply chain, temporary closure of manufacturing plants, and unavailability of raw materials has also affected hydro desulfurization catalysts demand. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), there were about a dozen refinery closures in the U.S. and production has been cut down by 1bpd in the U.S. Given the span of the crisis, it is safe to assume the way of life and conducting business has and will continue to witness a dramatic change going forward.

Request For Sample Copy : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2342

Key Takeaways:

The residue hydro desulfurization catalyst market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period due to increasing investment to produce cleaner fuels and rising demand for cleaner fuels worldwide. For instance, in January 2019, Hengyuan Refining Co. invested US$ 66.4 million to develop and build a hydrogen manufacturing unit as part of a hydrogen generation project for production of cleaner fuels at its 156,000-b/d refining complex in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is expected to witness a strong growth in the residue hydro desulfurization catalyst market due to increasing demand for fuel oils, diesel fuel, kerosene, jet fuel, and gasoline or petrol and introduction of stringent norms to reduce harmful emission from vehicles. For instance, in January 2020, Regulation (EU) 2019/631 entered into force, setting carbon dioxide (CO2) emission standards for new passenger cars and vans. The current standards established a goal of 95 grams CO2/km by 2021.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.