Refractory Glaucoma Treatment Market are focused on launching new devices to expand their product portfolio

Refractory Glaucoma Treatment Market

Globally, Glaucoma is on rise. According to the Glaucoma research Foundation, Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refractory glaucoma is defined as uncontrolled intraocular pressure with evidence of optic nerve and/or visual field deterioration. It is the leading cause of blindness and can be either open angle, closed angle or a progressive form. Yes, even those with normal vision can be blind if glaucoma is not detected and treated early. Early detection of glaucoma increases the patient's odds of successful refractory glaucoma treatment.

Refractory glaucoma symptoms include extreme side effects, loss of vision and pressure in the eye. These side effects tend to worsen with time and patients are often desperate for a cure. Glaucoma surgery is one method for refractory glaucoma treatment, but it comes with its own set of risks and side effects. For instance, if a patient undergoes laser surgery for treating glaucoma, there is an increased chance of developing eye infections. There is also an increased chance that vision will be lost as well.

๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global refractory glaucoma treatment market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2019, Glaukos Corporation acquired DOSE Medical Corporation, a company offering micro-invasive, bioerodible, sustained-release drug delivery platforms for the treatment of various retinal diseases.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐†๐ฅ๐š๐ฎ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Launch of remote monitoring and management services for glaucoma during the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to propel growth of the global refractory glaucoma treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Implandata Ophthalmic Products GmbH, a digital health company, launched its web-based EYEMATE IOP-Tracking Service for remote monitoring and management of glaucoma care.

Moreover, high prevalence of glaucoma is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, 80 million people are expected to suffer from glaucoma by 2020 compared to 20 million since 2010.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐†๐ฅ๐š๐ฎ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Development and launch of effective treatment options is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global refractory glaucoma treatment market. For instance, in June 2019, Glaukos Corporation announced that standalone implantation of its iStent inject Trabecular Micro-Bypass System achieved substantial reduction in mean intraocular pressure in glaucoma treatment.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global refractory glaucoma treatment market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2019, New World Medical, Inc., a privately held ophthalmic company, launched Ahmed ClearPath glaucoma drainage device.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐†๐ฅ๐š๐ฎ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Major players operating in the global refractory glaucoma treatment market include, Iridex Corporation, Allergan plc, New World Medical, Inc., Implandata Ophthalmic Products GmbH, and Glaukos Corporation.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐†๐ฅ๐š๐ฎ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global refractory glaucoma treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2046, Allergan received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for minimally invasive Xen gel stent for the treatment of patients with refractory glaucoma who failed previous surgical treatment.

