3D Printed Medical Devices Market is estimated to account for US$ 1,737.5 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027

3D Printed Medical Devices Market

3D printing technology is used to manufacture medical devices in the healthcare sector such as orthopedic and cranial implants and external prosthetics.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is used to create a variety of clinical devices in the medical care field, muscular and cranial inserts, careful instruments, dental rebuilding efforts like crowns, and outside prosthetics.

The global 3D printed medical devices market is assessed to be worth US$ 1,737.5 million before the end of 2027.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

The high prevalence of periodontitis, diabetes-related gangrene, osteoarthritis, bone-dental illnesses, and peripheral vascular disease is expected to aid the growth of the global 3D printed medical devices market. In April 2018, scientists at Sri Ramachandra University, India, detailed the 42.3% pervasiveness of periodontal infection in southern India.

Additionally, the increasing number of mishaps is likewise expected to support the development of the global 3D printed medical devices market. As per the 2018 Fatal Motor Vehicle Crashes: Overview by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a U.S. government office, 10,511 fatalities were enlisted in the U.S. in 2018.

As a result, the North American region maintained its dominant position in the global 3D printed medical devices market in 2019, accounting for 46.0% of the offer in terms of volume, trailed by Europe.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

A limited number of materials are reasonable for 3D printing of clinical gadgets, which is relied upon to thwart the development of the global 3D printed medical devices market. Materials utilized for 3D printing incorporate tar, plastic, and a couple of metals.

Besides, the small size of 3D printers restricts the size of the final result, which may not be possible for the creation of parts of huge modern machines. This is thus relied upon to hamper the development of the market.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Expanding R&D in biocompatible materials and gadgets is relied upon to offer rewarding development opportunities for players in the global 3D printed medical devices market. In February 2019, scientists from Simon Fraser University detailed the advancement of eco-friendly 3D-printed expendable sensor gadgets with a savvy 3D structure factor utilizing biocompatible cellulose composites.

Expanding reception of bio-printed creatures and human cells in drug testing is likewise expected to support the development of the global 3D printed medical devices market. Next Big Innovation Lab utilizes 3D bioprinting to create creatures and human cells for testing beauty care products and medications.

The PolyJet/InkJet 3D Printing segment in the global 3D printed medical devices market was valued at US $99.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US $348.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast time frame.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Key parts of the global 3D printed medical devices market are centered on creating permeable 3D printed PEEK permeable clinical inserts. In January 2020, FossiLabs, LLC, a US-based clinical 3D printing company, dispatched its FFF 3D printed bone-like framework structures utilizing a permeable PEEK material.

In addition, the global 3D printed medical devices market is witnessing coordinated efforts and organizational exercises among players. In June 2019, PrinterPrezz, the U.S. - based clinical 3D printing administration agency, joined forces with UCSF Surgical Innovations to foster new 3D printed clinical gadgets.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐅𝐃𝐀,

• The Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) manages 3D printed clinical gadgets.

• The Place for Biologics Evaluation and Research manages 3D imprinting in biologic applications.

• The Place for Drug Evaluation and Research manages 3D imprinting in drug improvement applications.

• In May 2016, the U.S. FDA noted that Design and Manufacturing Considerations and Device Testing Considerations are two expansive regions for resolving quality-related issues, confirmation, and approval of pre-promoting endorsements for 3D gadgets.

• The U.S. FDA has underlined the significance of appraisal of material control, 3D printer, and post-printing processes for effectively assessing gadget execution.

• As per the U.S. FDA, mechanical testing for 3D printed gadgets should consider a gadget's fabricate direction in comparison with the 3D printer.

• The majority of 3D printing technology devices are classified as Class II by the US Food and Drug Administration.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

The central members of the market are centered on growing their capacities to improve their portion of the overall industry. In April 2019, Nexxt Spine, the U.S.-based clinical gadget maker, extended its metal 3D printing capabilities with the establishment of two Concept Laser Mlab 100R frameworks from GE Additive.

Central members in the global 3D printed medical devices market are centered on item improvement to grow their item portfolio. In February 2019, Aurora Labs, the Australia-based metal 3D printer maker, collaborated with the University of Western Australia (UWA) and Royal Perth Hospital (RPH) to foster plans, details, and boundaries for the 3D printing of titanium clinical inserts.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Key companies contributing to the global 3D printed medical devices market include 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐓𝐄𝐂, 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐑𝐱 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝟑𝐃 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐬𝐲𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐁, 𝟑𝐃 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐚 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬, 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐱𝐭 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚, 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐳𝐳, 𝐄𝐎𝐒 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐲𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐊.𝐊.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

‣ Orthopedic Implants

‣ Dental Implants

‣ Cranio-maxillofacial Implants

‣ Internal and External Prostheses

• 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

‣ Stereo Lithography (SLA) – Liquid Based 3D Printing

‣ Selective Layer Sintering (SLS) – Powder Based 3D Printing

‣ Digital Light Processing(DLP)

‣ Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM): Plastic Filament Extrusion Based

‣ PolyJet / InkJet 3D Printing

‣ Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

• 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

‣ Plastics

‣ Thermoplastics

‣ Photopolymers

‣ Biomaterial Inks

‣ Polymers

‣ Ceramics

‣ Hydrogels

‣ Metals and Alloys

• 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

‣ Hospitals

‣ Ambulatory Surgical Centers

‣ Diagnostic Centers

• 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

‣ North America

‣ Europe

‣ Asia Pacific

‣ Latin America

‣ Middle East

‣ Africa

