3D Printed Medical Devices Market is estimated to account for US$ 1,737.5 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027

3D Printed Medical Devices Market

3D printing technology is used to manufacture medical devices in the healthcare sector such as orthopedic and cranial implants and external prosthetics.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is used to create a variety of clinical devices in the medical care field, muscular and cranial inserts, careful instruments, dental rebuilding efforts like crowns, and outside prosthetics.

The global 3D printed medical devices market is assessed to be worth US$ 1,737.5 million before the end of 2027.

๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

The high prevalence of periodontitis, diabetes-related gangrene, osteoarthritis, bone-dental illnesses, and peripheral vascular disease is expected to aid the growth of the global 3D printed medical devices market. In April 2018, scientists at Sri Ramachandra University, India, detailed the 42.3% pervasiveness of periodontal infection in southern India.

Additionally, the increasing number of mishaps is likewise expected to support the development of the global 3D printed medical devices market. As per the 2018 Fatal Motor Vehicle Crashes: Overview by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a U.S. government office, 10,511 fatalities were enlisted in the U.S. in 2018.

As a result, the North American region maintained its dominant position in the global 3D printed medical devices market in 2019, accounting for 46.0% of the offer in terms of volume, trailed by Europe.

๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ

A limited number of materials are reasonable for 3D printing of clinical gadgets, which is relied upon to thwart the development of the global 3D printed medical devices market. Materials utilized for 3D printing incorporate tar, plastic, and a couple of metals.

Besides, the small size of 3D printers restricts the size of the final result, which may not be possible for the creation of parts of huge modern machines. This is thus relied upon to hamper the development of the market.

๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Expanding R&D in biocompatible materials and gadgets is relied upon to offer rewarding development opportunities for players in the global 3D printed medical devices market. In February 2019, scientists from Simon Fraser University detailed the advancement of eco-friendly 3D-printed expendable sensor gadgets with a savvy 3D structure factor utilizing biocompatible cellulose composites.

Expanding reception of bio-printed creatures and human cells in drug testing is likewise expected to support the development of the global 3D printed medical devices market. Next Big Innovation Lab utilizes 3D bioprinting to create creatures and human cells for testing beauty care products and medications.

The PolyJet/InkJet 3D Printing segment in the global 3D printed medical devices market was valued at US $99.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US $348.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast time frame.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

Key parts of the global 3D printed medical devices market are centered on creating permeable 3D printed PEEK permeable clinical inserts. In January 2020, FossiLabs, LLC, a US-based clinical 3D printing company, dispatched its FFF 3D printed bone-like framework structures utilizing a permeable PEEK material.

In addition, the global 3D printed medical devices market is witnessing coordinated efforts and organizational exercises among players. In June 2019, PrinterPrezz, the U.S. - based clinical 3D printing administration agency, joined forces with UCSF Surgical Innovations to foster new 3D printed clinical gadgets.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š

๐”๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐”.๐’. ๐ ๐ƒ๐€,

โ€ข The Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) manages 3D printed clinical gadgets.

โ€ข The Place for Biologics Evaluation and Research manages 3D imprinting in biologic applications.

โ€ข The Place for Drug Evaluation and Research manages 3D imprinting in drug improvement applications.

โ€ข In May 2016, the U.S. FDA noted that Design and Manufacturing Considerations and Device Testing Considerations are two expansive regions for resolving quality-related issues, confirmation, and approval of pre-promoting endorsements for 3D gadgets.

โ€ข The U.S. FDA has underlined the significance of appraisal of material control, 3D printer, and post-printing processes for effectively assessing gadget execution.

โ€ข As per the U.S. FDA, mechanical testing for 3D printed gadgets should consider a gadget's fabricate direction in comparison with the 3D printer.

โ€ข The majority of 3D printing technology devices are classified as Class II by the US Food and Drug Administration.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

The central members of the market are centered on growing their capacities to improve their portion of the overall industry. In April 2019, Nexxt Spine, the U.S.-based clinical gadget maker, extended its metal 3D printing capabilities with the establishment of two Concept Laser Mlab 100R frameworks from GE Additive.

Central members in the global 3D printed medical devices market are centered on item improvement to grow their item portfolio. In February 2019, Aurora Labs, the Australia-based metal 3D printer maker, collaborated with the University of Western Australia (UWA) and Royal Perth Hospital (RPH) to foster plans, details, and boundaries for the 3D printing of titanium clinical inserts.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Key companies contributing to the global 3D printed medical devices market include ๐„๐ง๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐“๐„๐‚, ๐ ๐š๐›๐‘๐ฑ ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐๐ข๐จ๐Ÿ‘๐ƒ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐š๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐€๐ซ๐œ๐š๐ฆ ๐€๐, ๐Ÿ‘๐ƒ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐€๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ซ๐š ๐‹๐š๐›๐ฌ, ๐๐ž๐ฑ๐ฑ๐ญ ๐’๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐ž, ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐š, ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ณ๐ณ, ๐„๐Ž๐’ ๐†๐ฆ๐›๐‡ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐ฒ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐Š.๐Š.

๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

โ€ข ๐Ÿ‘๐ƒ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ€ฃ Orthopedic Implants

โ€ฃ Dental Implants

โ€ฃ Cranio-maxillofacial Implants

โ€ฃ Internal and External Prostheses

โ€ข ๐Ÿ‘๐ƒ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ:

โ€ฃ Stereo Lithography (SLA) โ€“ Liquid Based 3D Printing

โ€ฃ Selective Layer Sintering (SLS) โ€“ Powder Based 3D Printing

โ€ฃ Digital Light Processing(DLP)

โ€ฃ Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM): Plastic Filament Extrusion Based

โ€ฃ PolyJet / InkJet 3D Printing

โ€ฃ Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

โ€ข ๐Ÿ‘๐ƒ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ:

โ€ฃ Plastics

โ€ฃ Thermoplastics

โ€ฃ Photopolymers

โ€ฃ Biomaterial Inks

โ€ฃ Polymers

โ€ฃ Ceramics

โ€ฃ Hydrogels

โ€ฃ Metals and Alloys

โ€ข ๐Ÿ‘๐ƒ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ:

โ€ฃ Hospitals

โ€ฃ Ambulatory Surgical Centers

โ€ฃ Diagnostic Centers

โ€ข ๐Ÿ‘๐ƒ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ฃ North America

โ€ฃ Europe

โ€ฃ Asia Pacific

โ€ฃ Latin America

โ€ฃ Middle East

โ€ฃ Africa

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

