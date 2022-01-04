Puppy coin - A new era in digital currencies begins
"Puppy coin (PUPP) is a cryptocurrency with a fixed limited supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens started with the very low price of 0,00016$. Moon is the limit!”LOS ANGELES, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies and everything connected with them was one of the main features of 2021 and will certainly continue in 2022. And maybe the prices of Bitcoin, Ether and other digital currencies at times reminded me of a train of terror, but the new Puppy coin cryptocurrency launched in October 2021 delivered a steady and upward rally.
The reason for Puppy coin that recorded an increase of almost 5,900% since its creation - Puppy coin 59X in 23 days - according to PooCoin Charts, thus setting an informal world record. "The strong response from investors has exceeded all expectations," commented Chief Executive Officer Yannis. "There is optimism for our new direction, despite the fact that it has just begun."
Puppy coin is one of the Meme coins, created to cope with the new arena of the digital age. In contrast with other meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba, Puppy supports smart-contracts, DeFi, staking, NFTs, DAOs, Proof-of-Stake high scalability, fast transactions, and the gaming metaverse. Many even try in one way or another to enter the wonderful, new world of cryptocurrencies. The future will show which ones will stand out and will have a similar course with the already known cryptocurrencies that have been established in the field of crypto.
Note that only 500,000 Puppy coins have been released so far. However, in 2022 it will increase significantly. It’s creator even hopes that by the end of 2022 Puppy coin will have reached the price of $1.
What is a Puppy token?
Puppy token can be described as a digital asset. It is a key, which unequivocally certifies that the person who owns it is also the owner of a value. Tokens can be backed up - assigned to physical assets that can be used by their owners or consumed in exchange for a service, product or platform. They can be used as indoor units to purchase goods - services within the system.
This new token can be represented in all the above types of blockchain and can be used - available through a suitable wallet - exchange place (market place). Participation in such a process presupposes the purchase of tokens (buy Puppy coin) using fiat currency (e.g., euro) or with a compatible cryptocurrency (e.g., Bitcoin, Ethereum). It can be a unit of value that corresponds to a natural good.
Puppy tokens are basically available in a distributed blockchain database to support the conditions of transparency, transaction certification and control by the user community or anyone interested. In all of these, standards are followed depending on the case so that they have interchangeability or interoperability characteristics. The most common technical standard is the Binance Smart Chain (BEP 20).
There are many reasons why using Puppy coin and other tokens can transform traditional sectors of the economy:
• Strong brands have the potential to really make consumers involved and enhance business processes by receiving funding
• Start-ups or well-established companies can finance the implementation of a business plan related to its performance and in a dynamic way
• Conversion of traditional goods into liquid and tradable goods.
• Transparency in transactions
• Accountability Speed - Minimize bureaucracy
Consumers are gradually shifting from brokerage platforms and centralized marketplaces to decentralized value-added networks based on digital representations of real-world goods and the use of digital representations in the form of tokens and blockchain technology.
The enthusiasm that prevails for the new technology, the advantages and the possibilities of its application make many speak of a revolution similar to that of the internet, which in the coming years will radically change the structures, the way of organization and the operation of modern societies.
Founder Yannis
Puppy Coin
+1 323-705-3887
puppy@puppy-coin.com
