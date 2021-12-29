designDATA Director to Present at the Technology Exploration Conference

Submit Release
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The success of all involved in your company hangs on your preparation for security breaches. Implement an Incident Response Plan with designDATA.

DesignDATA is pleased to announce their Director of Security and Compliance, Jonathan Roy, will present at the Technology Exploration Conference on December 14, 2021. This year’s conference, held in a hybrid format from Washington DC at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, focuses on providing technology thought leadership to all attendees.

Jonathan Roy’s presentation will cover cybersecurity incident responses in the immediate aftermath of a cyberattack, a time when it’s critical to mitigate potentially detrimental consequences. He will outline key communications, delegations, notifications, and decisions necessary for the leadership team to understand to minimize damages. With an increasing number of cyberattacks in recent years, this presentation will provide valuable information to help companies learn more about the goals and methods used by modern cybercriminals, why they should develop an incident response plan, and how to prepare in advance for a cyberattack.

Jonathan Roy has worked with designDATA regarding cybersecurity, data privacy, and related regulatory compliance since 2004. He has a long history in the field working as a senior engineer and project manager, along with overseeing systems administration functions for more than 100 corporate networks. With his extensive experience in IT best practices, ITIL framework, and secure IT environments, he is an excellent leader, effectively helping businesses prepare for and manage cyberattacks.

About designDATA:

designDATA is an IT Managed Services Provider focused on equipping organizations with scalable solutions that enable teams to do their best work securely. We strive to see the world through our clients’ eyes, aligning IT operations with organizational priorities and ensuring staff have the resources they need to excel. We provide 24/7 tech support, data center and cloud services, robust cybersecurity solutions, exceptional end-user training, and enterprise-level consulting services.

For more information on our IT solutions, visit our website or contact Erik Haas, Vice President of Business Development

