Acumen International Once Again Recognized by NelsonHall as Leading PEO Service Provider
As per Nelson Hall’s 2021 Global Employer of Record Services ReportNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NelsonHall, a highly respected research and advisory service provider, recently released its annual Global Employer of Record Service Report for 2021. The report provides a comprehensive global market analysis of businesses in the global PEO/EOR industry.
For the second year in a row, Acumen International has been recognized by our peers at NelsonHall as a leading global PEO industry service provider. The team at Acumen is pleased to know that our dedicated work to transform the international PEO market continues to capture the recognition of our industry colleagues.
We attribute this honor in part to the 2021 release of our Global Payroll Calculator (globalpayrollcalculator.com), an SaaS solution designed to help international businesses plan, budget and make informed decisions for global expansion. This innovative online tool takes the guesswork out of compliantly hiring and compensating a global workforce in 190 countries.
Our Global Payroll Calculator is an offshoot of Acumen’s Express Global Employment (expressglobalemployment.com) solution that helps our global clients to compliantly onboard foreign employees in a matter of days.
As the international business landscape continues to rapidly evolve, Acumen International is keeping pace with industry changes by attending conferences and workshops around the world. We strive to remain on the cutting edge of the global PEO industry, providing our clients with the highest level of professional employment services in the world.
About Acumen International
Acumen International is a global employer of record/professional employer organization (EOR/PEO). Our Express Global Employment solution and our Global Payroll Calculator save international employers time and money, and make it possible for companies large and small to test the global business waters with minimal risks and challenges.
