Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market 2021-2028 Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts By Stratistics MRC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrostatic Precipitator Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Offering (Hardware & Software, Services), Product Type (Flat Plate, Plate Wire), End User (Mining, Oil and Gas) and By Geography
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market is accounted for $5.53 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $9.01 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. While the factors like tightening air pollution control regulations and growth in coal-fired power plants are propelling the market growth. However, high deployment cost is hampering the market growth.
Some of the key players profiled in the Electrostatic Precipitator Market include AMEC Foster Wheeler, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Balcke-Durr, Ducon Technologies, FLSmidth, Fujian Longking Co, Ltd, General Electric, Hamon Group, John Wood Group PLC, KC Cottrell, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Thermax Limited, and Trion IAQ.
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Private Limited offer reports which supply an in-detail study and predict about the industry covering the inclusive overview of the market that will help clients and business creation policies.
We offer market estimations, forecasts, regional segmentation for the market which covers the world's largest economies, and CAGR of any prominent country in the report as per the client's interest.
