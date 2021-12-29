Prime Editing and CRISPR Market to Hit $23,493.0 Mn by 2030- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing Region

Rise in demand for genetically modified crops, and surge in prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases drive the growth of the prime editing and CRISPR market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Prime Editing and CRISPR Market by Service (Cell Line Engineering, Genome Regulation, Gene Editing, and Gene-Modified Cell Therapy), Application (Biomedical Research & Therapy, Agricultural Research, and Others), and End User (Academic Institutes, Biotechnology & Pharma Companies, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Global Prime Editing And CRISPR Market was estimated at $2.69 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $23.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.3% from 2020 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Advancements in R&D in genetic engineering, rise in demand for genetically modified crops, and surge in prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases drive the growth of the global prime editing and CRISPR market. On the other hand, several legal & ethical issues and lack of safety toward gene editing restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in R&D activities by major key players and decrease in cost of genomic sequencing are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Alarming increase in prevalence of genetic disorders across the globe, advancements in R&D for genetic engineering, rise in government and private funds for genetic research, and surge in demand for genetically modified crops are expected to notably contribute toward growth of the global prime editing and CRISPR market during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

By service, the gene editing segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By application, the agricultural research segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By end user, the biotechnology & pharma companies segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the review period.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

By region, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.