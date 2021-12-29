Flavor Enhancers Market Size, Share, Industry Overview and Forecast 2021-2027 | Reports and Data

Flavor Enhancers Market

Increased consumption of monosodium glutamate as an umami flavor enhancer, extensive R&D by companies operating are main drivers of the flavor enhancers

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased consumption of monosodium glutamate (MSG) as an umami flavor enhancer and extensive R&D by companies are the main drivers of the flavor enhancers market.

According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Flavor Enhancers Market was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.5 billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 6.5%. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), flavor enhancers are the substances that have no pronounced flavor or taste of their own but which bring out and improve the flavors in the foods to which they are added. The term flavor potentiator has also been used with the same meaning. The most commonly used substances in this category are monosodium L-glutamate (MSG), disodium 5′-inosinate (IMP), and disodium 5′-guanylate (GMP).

The global flavor enhancers market is segregated based on type glutamates, acidulants, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, yeast extracts, and others (sweetness enhancers and nucleotides). Based on form, the global flavor enhancers market is segmented in Powder and Liquid & Semi-Liquid. Based on source, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into processed & convenience foods, meat & fish products, beverages, and others (confectionery products, bakery, dairy, and condiments).

North America occupied a share market share of about 33.5% in 2019 in the flavor enhancers market. Established key market players and continued investments from manufacturers are likely to drive market growth in North America during the forecast period.

The key players in the market include Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Corbion N.V., Associated British Foods plc, Sensient Technologies, ADM, Novozymes A/S, E.I. Dupont, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd, Innova Flavors, Savoury Systems International, Inc., Senomyx, Inc and Ajinomoto Co, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Flavor Enhancers Market on the basis of type, application, source, form, and region:

Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Glutamates

• Acidulants

• Hydrolyzed vegetable protein

• yeast extracts

• Others (sweetness enhancers and nucleotides)

Based on Application, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Processed & convenience foods

• Meat & fish products

• Beverages

• Bakery

• Confectionery products

• Dairy

• others

Based on Source, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Natural

• Synthetic

Based on Form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Powder

• Liquid & semi-liquid

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key questions answered by the report

• At what rate will the Flavor Enhancers Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

• What are key factors Flavor Enhancers Market?

• What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

• What is the key application of Flavor Enhancers in the different sectors?

• What is the market opportunity for the new entrants?

