Individual Quick Freezing Market Size, Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Individual Quick Freezing Market

The benefits of this method of preparing frozen food are that the process isn't time-consuming.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansion of retail food chains, demand for frozen food, technological innovations in the packaging industry, government initiatives is the key factors contributing to the growth of the Individual Quick Freezing market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Individual Quick Freezing Market was valued at USD 15.89 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 23.65 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.85%. The primary consideration for deep-freezing is the rate at which the temperature of the food is reduced, whether it is meat, vegetables, or baked products. Longer the freezing process takes, the more time there is for the water moslecules contained in the food to come together to form large ice crystals. These can pierce the cell membranes and damage the tissue, with the result that the frozen food loses its form and structure while vitamins, nutrients, and flavors are also lost.

Rising consumer preference towards longer shelf-life, healthy food, and technological innovations in packaging will additionally fuel the expansion of the IQF fruits and vegetable market. Growing demand from food manufacturers to preserve food products for an extended period of your time for usage as an ingredient in final products is another primary expanding the IQF fruits and vegetable market.

Europe's regional market growth is often attributed to the high consumption of frozen foods products by the people within the region. As continuous research and development is required in this sector to induce the demand and maintain a firm's position in global market, Linde introduces new freezer in Quick Freezing at IPPE(International Production & Processing Expo)2018, The new CRYOLINE CWI CRYOWAVETM impingement freezer integrates the advantages of CRYOWAVE product agitation with impingement cryogenic gas flow into a single high-capacity solution, ideal for crusting or individually quick chilling (IQF) sliced and diced chicken, chicken wings, meatballs, sausages, and pizza toppings. The high-efficiency freezer can decrease operating costs and increase output or productivity. It also considerably decrease dehydration losses, which leads to improvements in product weight and overall yield.

Key participants include MAREL (Iceland), JBT (US), Products and Chemicals (US), Air Liquide (France), GEA (Germany), The Linde Group (Germany), Air and Messer Group (Germany). The other companies which are profiled include PATKOL (Thailand), OctoFrost Group (Sweden), Cryogenic Systems Equipment (US), Starfrost (UK), and Scanico (Denmark). For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Individual quick freezing market based on

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Individual Quick Freezing Market on the basis of Equipment, Processing Stages, Sales Channel, and region:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Spiral freezer

• Tunnel freezer

• Box freezer

• Others (blast and plate freezers)

Processing Stages Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Pre-processing

• Freezing

• Packaging

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Mechanical IQF

• Cryogenic IQF

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Fruits & vegetables

• Seafood

• Meat & poultry

• Dairy products

• Convenience food

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

