Asia-pacific Nuclear Medicine Market to Grow Rapidly with CAGR Value of More than 10.4% During 2022-2028

Increase in the cancer population & surge in incidences of cardiac ailments, higher efficiency of the nuclear medicines for both diagnostics and therapeutics

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market by Type (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Biochemistry Research), Modality (SPECT, PET, Beta emitters, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy, and Others), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Thyroid, Neurology, ad Others) and End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Institutes): Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market was accounted for $4.11 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.95 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2028.

Rise in incidence and prevalence of target conditions, developments in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals, and surge in adoption of SPECT and PET scans have boosted the growth of the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market. Moreover, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatment supplemented the market growth. However, short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, supply volatility, logistical challenges, and stringent regulatory policies coupled with competition from conventional alternative diagnostic procedures hinder the market growth. On the contrary, use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Bracco S.P.A. (Bracco Imaging S.P.A.)

Bwx Technologies, Inc. (Nordion, Inc.)

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (GE Healthcare)

FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)

Ion Beam Applications (Ion Beam Applications, SA)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.)

Novartis AG (Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (ABX advanced biochemical compounds GmbH)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the diagnostics segment was the highest contributor to the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market in 2020.

By modality, the SPECT segment is anticipated to register highest revenue shares during the forecast period.

By application, the oncology segment is anticipated to gain highest revenue shares in the coming years.

By end user, hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to gain highest revenue.

By country, China accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020; while India is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

