Business leaders rush to sell off in the last trading days of 2021

HÀ NỘI — In the last trading days of the year, the country's stock market has seen a flurry of activity, with many companies witnessing profit-taking activities from their leaders and families.

Last week, one of the most exciting internal trading activities was the sell off of Fecon Corporation (FCN). On the stock market, FCN's share price rose 2.2 times since the end of September, closing last week at VNĐ29,500 a share (US$1.29), the highest level since it went public. The company’s leaders took advantage of the gains to take profit.

Accordingly, Trần Trọng Thắng, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fecon, registered to sell 200,000 shares through order matching or negotiation, with the transaction period from December 29 to January 27.

At the current price, Thắng is likely to earn VNĐ5.9 billion from the deal. Previously, Thắng registered to buy 500,000 FCN shares from November 24 to December 23, but did not do so as the market price did not meet expectations.

During the same period, Phùng Tiến Trung, a member of the Board of Directors of Fecon, also registered to sell 100,000 shares. He is expected to collect nearly VNĐ3 billion from the sale.

Similarly, Nguyễn Thị Nghiên, Chief Financial Officer of Facon, registered to sell all of 10,151 FCN shares. On December 22, Nguyễn Song Thành, a member of the Board of Directors of Facon, also sold 30,000 shares of FCN through order matching.

The company shares continued to rise on Monday, up 1.87 per cent to VNĐ29,950 a share.

At the Electronics Communications Technology Investment Development Corporation (ELC), Nguyễn Thị Minh Hạnh, the wife of Nguyễn Mạnh Hải - a member of the Board of Directors of ELC, completed the sale of 5,500 ELC shares on December 24.

After reaching the peak, the company shares are currently moving sideways at around VNĐ27,800 a share. It is estimated that at this price, Hạnh has earned about VNĐ153 million.

Meanwhile, Bùi Thị Kim Oanh, a member of the Board of Director of Thiên Việt Securities JSC (TVS), has just registered to sell 150,000 shares, reducing her ownership rate from 1.25 per cent to 1.1 per cent. The trading time is from December 28 to January 26, 2022, through order matching or agreement.

On the stock market, TVS shares hit the ceiling price for five consecutive sessions. Therefore, within a month, TVS market price doubled, from VNĐ31,000 to VNĐ67,000, the highest in its history. At the price of VNĐ67,000 a share, Oanh may earn about VNĐ10 billion.

At Từ Liêm Urban Development JSC (NTL), Nguyễn Hồng Khiêm, a member of the Board of Directors and Deputy General Director, has registered to sell all 1.03 million NTL shares from December 20 to January 18, 2022. It is estimated that at the current price of VNĐ41,950 a share, Khiêm can earn VNĐ43 billion.

Lê Minh Tuấn, a member of the Board of Directors and Deputy General Director of Từ Liêm, also registered to sell 1 million shares, reducing his ownership rate to 4.18 per cent from 5 per cent. Tuấn is estimated to earn about VNĐ41.9 billion.

Liên Việt Post Bank (LPB) also witnessed a strong sell-off from its leaders’ families. Of which, Tống Thị Kiều Hoa, the sister-in-law of Nguyễn Đức Thụy, Vice President of Liên Việt Post Bank, completed the sale of all 28,300 shares, reducing her ownership rate to 0 per cent.

The transaction was completed on December 21. Hoa is estimated to collect more than VNĐ500 million after the deal. Nguyễn Xuân Thuỷ, Thụỵ’s brother, also registered to sell 1.8 million LPB shares, but did not complete the sale.

At Yeah1 Group Corporation (YEG), General Director Đào Phúc Trì has just registered to sell 1.15 million shares from December 27 to December 29. The move took place when the market price of YEG shares continuously hit the biggest daily gain in recent sessions.

However, right after the news of the sale was released, YEG shares plunged to the biggest daily loss of 7 per cent in the last session of the week, closing the market price at VNĐ22,150 a share.

At the price of VNĐ22,150, the deal is estimated to be worth about VNĐ22.48 billion. If the deal is successful, the leader’s shares reduce to 344,296, equivalent to an ownership rate of 1.1 per cent. The transactions are expected to be completed in the period from December 27 to December 29 according to the agreement method.

Meanwhile, buying activities are relatively quiet.

Statistics from FiinGroup showed that companies' shareholders, related organisations, leaders and their families sold a net value of VNĐ15.5 trillion in the past 11 months and were most active in the last months of the year. It is estimated that in December, this group continued to net sell VNĐ1 trillion. VNS