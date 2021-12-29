Vietcombank waives all money transfer fees from January 1

VIETNAM, December 29 - A Vietcombank office. — Photo cafef.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Việt Nam (Vietcombank) announced that it will waive fees for maintaining services and money transfer transactions on VCB Digibank application from January 1.

Accordingly, Vietcombank will offer completely free money transfers on VCB Digibank digital banking channel, as well as maintaining VCB Digibank service and one default account registered for VCB Digibank.

Currently, the bank is applying a fee of VNĐ2,000 per month for the default account management, VNĐ10,000 per monthly maintenance for VCB Digibank service, and from VNĐ2,000 per transaction for money transfer services inside and outside its system.

In addition, Vietcombank also adjusted the maintenance fee for the active SMS service. The current fee is VNĐ10,000 per month per phone number.

The active SMS service maintenance fee will be calculated according to the number of messages in the month from January 1.

Specifically, users will be charged VNĐ10,000 per month per phone number with less than 20 messages; VNĐ25,000 per month per phone number for 20 to less than 50 messages; VNĐ50,000 for 50 to less than 100 messages; and VNĐ70,000 for 100 messages or more.

Vietcombank also noted that customers can replace the active SMS service by switching to using the balance notification service via OTT Alert.

In addition, Vietcombank officially stopped registering new account packages for individual customers, including VCB Eco, VCB Plus, VCB Pro, and VCB Advanced from January 1.

For customers who have registered and are using these account packages, the bank continues to provide services, and at the same time applies the policy of free account packages and does not require a minimum balance on the account.

Thus, from the beginning of next year, Vietcombank is the second "Big 4" bank after Agribank that offers free online money transfers without requiring attached conditions. — VNS