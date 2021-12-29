Rail Vehicle Bogie Market: Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2030

Rail vehicle bogie market 2021–2030 analysis by Allied Market Research. The global market segmented by type, application and region.

Rail Vehicle Bogie Market Outlook 2030 -

The bogie or train's bogie is an integral part of all the trains (locomotives, freight wagons, subways, etc.). It is a frame placed under the train to which the wheels of railway vehicles are attached. The train bogie has a suspension system and an independent braking system to maintain the flexibility and comfort of the train at each stage of transport. It is also responsible for maintaining the quality of the train, using the wheels to guide along the track, and play a good buffering effect during the train's operation. Apart from this, it is used to stop rail vehicles and prevent them from passing through the physical part of the track. It is designed according to the structure of the train and its engine, providing a cost-effective solution for transportation. Train bogies can be driven mechanically with train motors or with electric motors.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rail-vehicle-bogie-market-A12752

The key players analyzed in the report include CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd., Amsted Rail, Tatravagónka, Siemens AG, Kawasaki, Alstom, Bombardier, NSSMC, WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH, Titagarh Group, Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd., Ganz Moto, PROMEC srl

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID19) has imposed huge restrictions on the railway parts market in 2020, as trade restrictions have disrupted the supply chain, and the government's global blockade has led to a decline in consumption. However, the market is expected to resume growth after the lockdown, as the government will launch many new projects to maintain social distancing, as people will pay more attention to the safety and clean air of bogies after the pandemic. During the forecast period, these measures may promote the production of new bogies and required railway components.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13117

Top Impacting Factors

The rising awareness among people about the cost-effectiveness and eco-friendly mode of transport, I.e., railway, Stringent rules and regulation by the government regarding the safety of the passenger and the goods transported and increased research and development in the rail sector are driving the Global Rail Vehicle Bogie market.

Increased use of Internet of Things (IoT) is a major factor restraining the growth of the Global Rail Vehicle Bogie Market.

Increase in developments of Metro projects, expansion of electrified network rail route and increase investment in rail infrastructure and expansion of rail network in densely populated regions are creating new opportunities for the players operating in the Global Rail Vehicle Bogie Market.

Market Trends

Powered or Motorized Bogies

Due to the increasing adoption of electric bogie designs around the world, the bogie share of the rail components market is expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast period. Therefore, many locomotives, multiple units, such as high-speed trains and public transport vehicles (such as suburban trains, subways, light rail vehicles, and trams) are equipped with motorized or powered bogies. A typical power train comprises a set of wheels, a gearbox, and a traction motor. More complex designs are equipped with hollow shafts and couplings to reduce unsprung mass. The longitudinal propulsion (drive) system consists of a helical gearbox and a Cardan shaft. The hydraulic diesel propulsion system mainly includes a gearbox and a Cardan shaft, which connects the two bogies to the main gearbox, and the hydraulic gearbox system is connected to the diesel engine. The rail bogie has received investment in research and development in recent years. In the future, the company will be committed to creating safe and efficient bogie designs for locomotives and embedding digital devices based on Internet of Things (IoT) principles. These collaborative innovations have created opportunities for further improvement in the field of bogie rail components worldwide.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13117

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13117

